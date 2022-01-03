Hits keep coming, as Bulls lose Javonte Green for two-to-four weeks

Billy Donovan’s first day back on the job, and he was already the bearer of bad news.

The Bulls coach, who missed the last five games in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, was discussing the health of his roster, and it wasn’t until later in his Monday meeting with the media that he was asked about Javonte Green.

The high-energy forward had missed the game with the Wizards with a groin injury, but it seemed more about the team being cautious rather than the injury being serious.

So when Donovan dropped that Green would be out two-to-four weeks, it was a little bit of a surprise.

“Javonte’s played really well for us and he’s been great,’’ Donovan said. “It is a tough loss. I think he’s complemented that first unit really, really well.

“We’ll have to figure it out. I think that’s the one thing that’s been somewhat challenging is when these guys go in and out and you don’t have practice time, they’ve done a really good job of handling, ‘Hey, here’s going to be your role tonight,’ or ‘Here’s the position you’re in tonight.’ Again, it’s tough with him being out because he’s been such a big part of our team and has played so well, but we’ll have to figure out different ways to try and find ways to make up his energy because he’s been an energy player for us.’’

Something his teammates have really appreciated.

Since becoming a starter early in the season, Green’s defense and his attempt to dunk on every opponent possible, has been embraced by the entire team.

And while he’s only averaging 5.8 points per game, that’s not what he’s being asked to do.

“I just want to do everything that DeMar [DeRozan] and Zach [LaVine] and Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] don’t necessarily have to do,’’ Green recently said of his approach. “Guard the best player. Do all the little things. Just bring them energy. Because they’re gonna score the ball regardless. I just want to take more pressure off them.

“I know how much my teammates and coaching staff appreciate what I do, and they tell me. Everything else is irrelevant.’’

Alex Caruso [foot sprain] is expected back this week, so that will resupply some of the lost energy.

Honoring DeRozan

There’s no questioning that if the season were to end today, DeRozan would not only be in the mix for All-NBA First-Team honors, but the discussion for league MVP.

For now, however, he had to settle for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the games played between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

All he did in those four games – all wins – was average 27.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds, while becoming the first player in league history to hit buzzer beaters in games on back-to-back nights.

It was the second time this season he’s been player of the week, grabbing it back in early December.

Make-up time

The league announced the make-up dates for the three games the Bulls had postponed last month, and the new-look schedule because of it.

They will now host Detroit on Jan. 11, after the Dec. 14 game was postponed, the Jan. 26 game with Oklahoma City was moved to Jan. 24, the Dec. 22 game with Toronto that was postponed will now be Jan. 26, the Dec. 16 game that was postponed in Toronto will be on Feb. 3, and the Jan. 24 game in Atlanta will now be played on Mar. 3.

It’s a change that will actually benefit the Bulls, breaking up a five-game road trip at the end of January with the home game against Toronto.