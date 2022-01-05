 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Remember winning? Bulls are showing us it’s everything and the only thing.

They’re the antidote for all the darkness the Bears have dropped on Chicago.

By Rick Morrissey
DeMar DeRozan (left) and Zach LaVine have coexisted nicely for the Bulls, who, at 25-10, own the best record in the Eastern Conference.
DeMar DeRozan (left) and Zach LaVine have coexisted nicely for the Bulls, who, at 25-10, own the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

One of the few criticisms of the Bulls’ success so far this season is that the level of competition hasn’t been high, that the blood on the tips of their horns has come from weak victims.

The only proper response to that is: What, you’d rather watch the Bears lose football games?

Sometimes I wonder if the local NFL team has taken us hostage and, by virtue of some Stockholm Syndrome voodoo, convinced people that winning isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Granted, there’s something perversely fascinating about observing all of the Bears’ various neuroses on display at once. But the Bulls are cruising and — this is the strange part for those of us embedded in the decades-long Bears’ muck — doing things the right way.

They’re 25-10, have the best record in the Eastern Conference and have won eight games in a row.

It’s a timely reminder that winning is good.

The rebuttal to this sunny outlook would be that it’s early January, things don’t start mattering in the NBA for another two or three months and … stop! Don’t you dare snatch the water from our parched tongues! The Blackhawks have lost five straight and have an unsightly goal differential of minus-35. The Sky haven’t won a title since October. Baseball season is months away.

And this can’t be emphasized enough: You do not want the Bears to be your existence.

Let’s take a look at the Bulls’ winning streak. The eight sacrificial lambs were a combined 47 games under .500 when they stepped on the floor to face the Bulls. Much of that was due to the Magic’s 7-30 record when the two teams faced off Monday night. But only two opponents came in with winning records during the streak: the Wizards (18-17) and the Lakers (16-14).

There’s no shame in any of this. The Bulls are beating the teams the schedule has put in front of them. No apologies are necessary, especially this season, when COVID-19 has thrown massive challenges at every team. Two Bulls games were postponed in mid-December because 10 of their players were in the league’s health and safety protocols. The team was without head coach Billy Donovan for five games after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bulls managed to wend their way through that maze.

The entertainment value has been ridiculous, with DeMar DeRozan hitting buzzer-beater game winners against the Pacers on Friday and the Wizards on Saturday.

And, yes, the Bulls have taken down some good teams this season. They’ve beaten the Nets twice and the Jazz once. But the truth about the NBA is that there are a lot of middling teams every year, which gets us back to the previously mentioned truth: You can only beat the teams standing in front of you. That’s not the Bulls’ fault.

We’ll get a better idea of how good they are in the next month, when they play the Warriors and the Suns, who have the two best records in the league, respectively, and the defending-champion Bucks. But the first 35 games have shown that DeRozan and Zach LaVine can share the ball and, more to the point, that LaVine is capable of holding the door open for somebody else. That wasn’t a sure thing when the Bulls acquired DeRozan in an August trade.

The hope always was that the ultra-talented LaVine would recognize a good thing when he saw it. DeRozan joined a roster that already included another star, Nikola Vucevic. LaVine saw the light and embraced it. It’s working. The Bulls rank first in the NBA in three-point percentage, second in free-throw percentage and fourth in field-goal percentage. DeRozan has tried to make the mid-range game cool again, a difficult task in a league built on three-point shooting. What’s next, Vucevic bringing back the Sky Hook?

The big man has shown signs of coming out of a shooting slump, but even when he’s not a factor offensively, he’s a monster on the boards. In the last six games, he’s averaged 16 rebounds.

All of this points to good things ahead for the Bulls. Are they the best team in the East? I wouldn’t rule anything out, not in a season in which few teams look dominant.

Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas has put together an excellent roster. His approach seems to suggest a belief that having good players leads to a good record, which leads to a good culture. The reverse order doesn’t necessarily work in pro sports. Somebody ought to tell the Bears that. Nice is fine. Winning is better.

Much, much better.

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

3 people die in River Grove house fire, deadliest blaze in the west suburb in decades

Three family members died and a fourth person was hospitalized, authorities said.

By David Struett

Ald. Pat Dowell drops secretary of state bid, jumps into House race to replace U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush

While Dowell was a longshot in the secretary of state primary, she starts her congressional race in a strong position, with a political and fundraising campaign operation already in place.

By Lynn Sweet

Prosecutors seek federal charges — and death penalty — for suspects in killing of Bradley police officer and wounding of her partner

Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris are already facing state felony charges in the Dec. 29 shooting that killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and left her partner Officer Tyler Bailey fighting for his life.

By Sun-Times Wire

Hub Arkush admits ‘big mistake’ for revealing he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers as MVP

Arkush, a longtime Bears and NFL expert for The Score, has received blowback for his comments, and he addressed the situation on the "Bernstein & Rahimi" show.

By Jeff Agrest

Goodman Theatre postpones ‘The Outsiders,’ adds two new shows to season

The Chicago premiere of composer/lyricist Britta Johnson’s new musical "Life After" and Rebecca Gilman’s "Swing State" have been added to the schedule.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Black man behind ‘separate but equal’ ruling is pardoned

The state Board of Pardons in November recommended the pardon for Homer Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, solidifying whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as transportation, hotels and schools for decades.

By Associated Press