The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Former Bull Lauri Markkanen shines, but Bulls get the win in Utah

Markkanen was once considered the foundation piece for the Bulls, so what went wrong? Timing, bad coaching, poor development, maturity ... pick one. Either way, the 7-footer is finally doing “unicorn” things, even in Monday’s loss to the Bulls.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Former Bull Lauri Markkanen shines, but Bulls get the win in Utah
DeMar DeRozan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Maybe this unicorn story will have a happy ending after all.

That idea seemed far-fetched a couple of seasons ago, when Lauri Markkanen — once considered the next great NBA ‘‘unicorn’’ — looked unhappy and broken in his final season with the Bulls in 2020-21.

Fast-forward to Monday, when Markkanen put on a clinic against his former team as a member of the Jazz.

A catch-and-shoot three-pointer 90 seconds into the game and a layup 30 seconds later. Then it was more long-distance shooting, shot after shot, dagger after dagger.

By the time the teams went into their locker rooms at halftime, Markkanen had scored 24 points on 9-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-6 from three-point range.

He would finish with a game-high 32 points, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome the Bulls (9-11), as the visiting team took control in the second half to pull out the 114-107 victory thanks to DeMar DeRozan’s 26 points.

That still didn’t diminish the Markkanen story for Utah (12-11), however.

“I’ve gotten better as a player,’’ Markkanen said of his turnaround. “Grown, getting more mature, just seeing things differently on the court. Everything clicking. I’m not saying it wasn’t in Chicago, but the style of play, and guys are buying into it.

“Of course you want to stay with one team. I don’t think it was meant to be at that time. I don’t have hard feelings. I gave it my all when I was there.’’

His coach agreed with a lot of that.

‘‘We really wanted to come in and just start fresh with him here,’’ Jazz coach Will Hardy said of Markkanen’s transformation with his new organization. ‘‘I think last year in Cleveland he had a good year, and with the Finnish national team he played great this [past] summer. So it was really trying to just move forward with that.

‘‘I think right now he’s in a good spot. Our group, our team, fits the way he plays, and it’s great to see his confidence growing. Sometimes with young players in the NBA, you can overreact if they’re not as good as maybe you think they should be, and some are just based on the situation they’re in. It’s nobody’s fault. It just takes them a minute to figure out where they fit.’’

Markkanen obviously has figured it out, but that wasn’t the case in his last two seasons with the Bulls.

Drafted No. 7 overall in 2017 because of his ability to stretch the floor as a 7-footer, he instantly was put in the ‘‘unicorn’’ category, which is reserved for players who have the size and skills to be a matchup nightmare.

And there were signs he would be just that in his first two seasons.

By Year 3 and his first full season under former coach Jim Boylen, however, Markkanen was unhappy with the way he was being used. He was so unhappy, in fact, that twice that season while teammates were being interviewed, Markkanen sarcastically said in the background: ‘‘Ask about our offense. Nice offense.’’

By the time the 2020-21 season was underway with Billy Donovan at the helm, Markkanen appeared to be drained of passion and broken. He eventually was moved from power forward to small forward, lost his starting job and averaged career lows in points (13.6) and rebounds (5.3).

Markkanen was traded that offseason, packaged in a three-way deal that sent him to the Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. to the Trail Blazers and Derrick Jones Jr. to the Bulls.

He found his way to Utah this past summer in the trade for Donovan Mitchell and has resurrected his career. He is playing at an All-Star level.

Donovan isn’t the least bit surprised.

‘‘I was always a big fan of his when I was in Oklahoma City,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘I think that one of the things that happened when he came in the league — because he was so unique with his size and ability to shoot and his skill level — it took a little bit of time for some of those players at that power-forward position to get accustomed to guarding him.

‘‘I think he got a little bit of a reputation that he’s got to be physically tougher. I never saw that at all. I do think that some of the things that happened to our team, moving him to the small-forward spot was not his natural position. But I think he’s a winning player.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants to temper expectations on young players
Bulls still searching for consistency — and doing so on tough road trip
Bulls’ latest loss is exactly what Billy Donovan has been warning
Blame Vooch? Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is used to the criticism
Bulls are starting to get defensive, and that includes the ‘Big Three’
It’s been a slow process, but the Bulls’ Patrick Williams is finding his way
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia looks to see the height of his stack of nominating petitions at the Board of Election Commissioners’ Supersite, Monday afternoon.
City Hall

Measuring up: Mayoral field swells to 11 with Lightfoot, Garcia, other late filers — but now battle begins to cut that number down
On the final day to file, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García and three others all officially entered the mayoral race on Monday, joining six from last week. And now Chicago’s cutthroat game of petition challenges begins.
By Mitch DudekFran Spielman, and 1 more
 
Two teenagers were shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Crime
Man shot to death in Chatham
The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg accuses a former Chicago Police officer of using CPD resources to operate an unlicensed security company in her office’s third quarter report.
Crime
Police oversight commission reviews revamped gang database
The revised database, dubbed the Criminal Enterprise Information System, was developed after the original database was found to be a disorganized mess of often unverified and outdated information.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Former Vice President Mike Pence signs copies of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” in Chicago Monday.
Politics
Former Vice President Mike Pence, in Chicago, takes jabs at Trump
In Chicago to promote “So Help Me God,” former Vice President Mike Pence said he would decide on his candidacy in 2024 early next year.
By Mary Norkol
 