The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returns to the United Center fresh off demotion

It wasn’t an easy decision for Knicks coach — and former Bulls coach — Tom Thibodeau to bump Rose out of the rotation less than two weeks ago, but it’s proven to be the right move so far.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returns to the United Center fresh off demotion
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau removed Derrick Rose from the starting rotation five games ago.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau removed Derrick Rose from the starting rotation five games ago.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It wasn’t the usual trip back home for Derrick Rose on Wednesday.

The love was still there from a United Center crowd that used to chant “MVP, MVP.’’ That likely will never go away.

But the playing time was long gone for the kid from Englewood.

With Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau searching for a spark after a mediocre start, Rose was bumped out of the rotation five games ago, last getting regular minutes in a loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3.

Coming into the game against the Bulls, Rose had not played in the previous four games, all wins for Thibodeau’s Knicks.

It wasn’t an easy decision for Thibodeau, especially considering the long history he and Rose have shared going back to their Bulls days, then with the Timberwolves and now with the Knicks.

Related

“Derrick has always been great in terms of handling whatever comes his way,’’ Thibodeau said. “What’s neat is he’s sort of been a mentor to Jalen [Brunson]. He’s really helped Jalen, helped [backup Miles] McBride, and he’ll help the team any way he can. We can start [Rose], we can bring him off the bench, and if he’s not in the rotation, he’s going to be great in practice. He’s going to be in everyone’s ear. And he’s always been that way. When he was the MVP of the league, he cared deeply about his teammates, and whatever he could do to help the team, that’s what he did first.

“I have great respect for him because of our relationship, and I think whatever comes, he’s going to handle it well. He’s been through so many different things, and, look, things can change quickly in this league.’’

It will get interesting during trade-deadline time. Rose is making $14.5 million this season, and the Knicks have a $15.5 million team option next season. If there’s a team in need of off-the-bench backcourt scoring, Rose might fill that need.

Either way, at 34, Rose could be putting a bow on his career sooner rather than later.

Thibodeau, however, wasn’t counting him out, even for this season in New York.

“Whatever way you can help the team, help the team,’’ Thibodeau said. “Everyone has to sacrifice, everyone has to put the team first, and he’s a great example of that. For any pro player, it’s not an easy transition.’’

Familiar faces

Rose and Thibodeau weren’t the only memorable faces making an appearance for the Knicks-Bulls showdown.

Charles Oakley paid a visit to the UC, and Joakim Noah took it a step further, actually walking into Thibodeau’s pregame news conference as he was wrapping it up.

“Late as usual,’’ Thibodeau said.

Noah then waited until the end and claimed he had a question.

“Are you going to go to Derrick’s wedding and you’re not going to come to mine?’’ Noah asked.

Thibodeau paused and said, “Next question.’’

The two then hugged and exited the interview room together.

Waiting game

Guard Ayo Dosunmu, working through an abdominal bruise he suffered in the overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday, was the latest Bull dealing with injury issues.

Coach Billy Donovan was hoping for a quick recovery.

“I don’t think it’s weeks, but I don’t think it’s going to be in the next day or two,’’ Donovan said. “He is progressing.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls hit with adversity and yet again kneel to it, losing to Knicks
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still trying to get real look at new lineup
NBA names MVP Award after Michael Jordan
An inside look at how the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan keeps drawing fouls
Bulls lose another heartbreaker and have only themselves to blame
There’s some optimism with Alex Caruso injury, and the Bulls need him
The Latest
Chairman Tom Ricketts will give remarks at the opening ceremony of January’s Cubs Convention.
Cubs
2023 Cubs Convention full schedule released
The schedule includes sessions with the Ricketts family, Jed Hoyer and David Ross.
By Maddie Lee
 
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA.
College Sports
NCAA picks Massachusetts governor as new president
Charlie Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. He will start as NCAA president in March 2023.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears v&nbsp;Philadelphia Eagles
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 15 vs. Eagles
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday against the one-loss Eagles at Soldier Field:
By Patrick Finley
 
Reporter Frank Main takes notes at a homicide scene.
Year In Review 2022
The question that’s launched multiple Sun-Times investigations
One of my latest “what’s that all about?” moments began with a mass shooting in May outside the McDonald’s at State Street and Chicago Avenue.
By Frank Main
 
Holidays can lead to increases in stress, isolation, and depression, causing more binge drinking, car accidents and other adverse effects of consuming large amounts of alcohol.
Well
How to avoid binge drinking and support sober loved ones during the holidays
Experts say there are ways to help loved ones who don’t drink, like having non-alcoholic drink options at gatherings.
By Saleen Martin | USA Today
 