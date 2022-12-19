There’s 215 million reasons why this falls on Bulls guard Zach LaVine

MINNEAPOLIS – Point guard Goran Dragic spent two seasons with Jimmy Butler.

It took Dragic just a few minutes to figure out exactly what Butler was about when the former Bulls All-Star first arrived on South Beach.

“I loved having him as a teammate because with Jimmy you know where you stand right away,’’ Dragic said. “If you’re willing to sacrifice for the team, he’ll have your back 100% because that’s how he plays. If you don’t sacrifice, he’s going to have a problem with you.’’

So who on this current Bulls roster is holding teammates accountable?

Who has the onions and respect of everyone wearing the uniform to let it be known that what’s been taking place the last week is not only unacceptable, but will also lead by example in showing that it can’t happen anymore?

That should be the real concern for the entire Bulls organization. That type of player might not exist in that locker room.

“We’re not playing for each other,’’ Dragic said after the embarrassing 150-126 Sunday loss to the undermanned Timberwolves. “It’s as simple as that.’’

A damning statement from a veteran who has spent 15 seasons in the NBA and has seen it all, and not the only one Dragic made.

“Somebody told me – and he was right – it’s easy to talk about sacrifice,’’ Dragic said. “But somebody else’s sacrifice is easier to talk about. But when it comes to you, when you have to sacrifice for the team, then it’s a different story.’’

Dragic didn’t name names, and he didn’t have to.

As soon as Zach LaVine put pen to paper on his five-year, $215 million max contract, it became his team. That contract should carry that responsibility. If it doesn’t then the Bulls front office has to look in the mirror and evaluate their own decision-making process.

That’s why the one player that has to wear that, and at the same time lead the charge in trying to turn the effort level on both ends of the court around, starts and stops with LaVine.

Heading into Tuesday’s showdown against the Heat in Miami, LaVine will do so with a defensive efficiency rating of 114.9. Unacceptable for his athletic ability, especially after the two-time All-Star showed with Team USA and the first six weeks of last season, that he can be a high-effort defender.

Not an elite stopper – LaVine will never be that – but effort is something he can control.

Yet on Sunday, there was barely any of that.

The Timberwolves did what they wanted on the offensive end, wherever they wanted. And while LaVine wasn’t the only culprit by any means, there’s 215 million reasons why he’s the face of the franchise and has to be held at that highest standard.

To his credit, he’s acknowledged after the last two-straight losses that he had to be better. But talk is cheap at this point.

Just look at one simple stat: Charges taken so far this season.

Alex Caruso leads the team with six, 33-year-old DeMar DeRozan has four, and reserve Coby White has three. LaVine? Zero.

How about two-point shots contested by the backcourt players? Ayo Dosunmu, Caruso and DeRozan each rank higher than LaVine.

Coincidence or stats simply being bent a certain way? Maybe, but the eye test doesn’t lie. LaVine was a turnstile on the defensive end against the Timberwolves.

The guy eating up the highest amount of payroll can’t be that. Not if that team has high aspirations.

“It’s hard to be a great anything as a group unless you’re really going to do it for the guy next to you,’’ coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s what it comes down to. We have to do it for each other.’’

But there has to be a starting point in that sacrifice and selflessness. And he wears No. 8.

