The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

What Bulls guard Alex Caruso does is often imitated, never duplicated

Caruso was still dealing with a right shoulder issue that kept him sidelined on Wednesday, but Bulls coach Billy Donovan discussed what the guard does defensively that made him so elite, and why it’s hard for teammates to copy.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE What Bulls guard Alex Caruso does is often imitated, never duplicated
Alex Caruso

The defensive numbers state the obvious when it comes to guard Alex Caruso.

Yes, the Bulls guard is still one of the better defenders on the team, evident by the 110 defensive rating.

But it’s more than just numbers for Caruso. That’s what coach Billy Donovan was trying to again convey on Wednesday, with Caruso sidelined.

“I think he’s huge because besides on the ball, his disruption there, he can see things happening as they’re in progress,’’ Donovan said of Caruso. “He can anticipate it and do things to kind of take things away. A lot of it is his physicality in recognizing screens that are coming at him or toward him, that he can kind of beat the guy to the screen, blow it up, get physical. Some of our younger guys, they see [screens] coming and it’s too late, and they’re trailing the play.’’

Which led to the obvious question of if what Caruso does can be seen on film – clips that Donovan admittedly has cut for the team to watch – why don’t veterans like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan try and mimic it a bit more? At least from a defensive-effort standpoint.

According to Donovan, the effort has been there, but what Caruso does was more than just a will to do it. It’s a high IQ and awareness to defend like that.

“Does Alex Caruso watch Zach LaVine shoot the ball? Why can’t he … there’s just certain things where it’s just instinctive, and I don’t know if a lot of guys can instinctively make a play like that. [Caruso] can see it and do it really quickly. It’s just a talent that he has.

“DeMar can recognize stuff, Zach can recognize stuff. With those guys we’ve got to have more of a presence on the ball. We get hurt when there’s not a presence on the ball. If there’s one thing you’d recognize with Alex it’s his presence on the ball with the screening action and his physicality. I think that’s an area we can all get better at.’’

So when exactly can the Bulls count on getting their top defender back?

The good news was Caruso was out of the concussion protocol, and actually went through a light scrimmage. The issue, however, remained a sprained right shoulder.

Donovan said that he was able to go through full basketball activity, but the medical staff still had reservations about his style of play leading to another slam in the shoulder and an even longer setback.

The Bulls have already tried to be careful with his workload this season, but they also have to be able to take Caruso off the leash and let him eat.

Donovan said the last thing they would ask of him would be to change his playing style.

“He’s gotta be who he is,’’ Donovan said of Caruso. “If we’re telling him, ‘Hey Alex, don’t play as hard and physical,’ then you’re taking a guy and his greatest strengths in what he does, and to me, making him into a very mediocre player. I would never do that.’’

Green machine

Javonte Green returned to a rotation spot against the Bucks, missing eight of the last 11 games in dealing with right knee soreness. Green was on a minutes restriction, and will continue to be for the time being.

The other injury concern was Derrick Jones Jr., who was still out with a left ankle sprain. Jones suffered the injury in Miami last week, and hasn’t played since.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas might be at a crossroads
Defense plagues Bulls in 133-118 loss to lowly Rockets
Margins of victory highlight Bulls’ ongoing issues on defense
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
Bulls’ Andre Drummond talks playing time and has fun with his profile pic
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan makes Knicks guard Quentin Grimes latest knockout victim
The Latest
Immigrants wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande to seek political asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 19, 2022 as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an “administrative stay,” temporarily leaving in place the Title 42 pandemic era policy to quickly expel migrants at the border. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if and when Title 42 is lifted.
Immigration
Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 casts asylum seekers as ‘political tool,’ Chicago immigration advocate says
“It’s completely antithetical to the U.S.’ obligations to recognize the rights of asylum seekers to come to this country and ask for protection.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
GettyImages_1194866292.jpg
Music
Rapper Theophilus London hasn’t been seen since July, family says
Father’s message to the frequent Ye collaborator is that ‘all your friends and relatives are searching for you.’
By Stefanie Dazio
 
Jon Veal, co-founder of alt_ Chicago, an organization that aims to transform communities through art. Veal, 30, passed away suddenly on December 21 from complications due to cardiac arrest.
News
West Side arts organization reeling after leader Jon Veal dies at 30
‘We believed that art could be a tool and that if we gave our best, we could leave the world a better place.’ said close friend Jordan Campbell, who along with Jon Veal cofounded alt_Chicago.
By Michael Loria
 
Caleb Jones and Brandon Flowers
Blackhawks
Being the Blackhawks’ locker-room DJ is a fun but thankless job: ‘It’s hard to keep it fresh’
Caleb Jones has taken over for Riley Stillman as the primary DJ this season, with Alex Stalock subbing in recently. And the tunes have varied widely, from country in the morning to “Mr. Brightside” after rare wins.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Bears right guard Teven Jenkins being carted off the field.
Bears
Bears notebook: RG Teven Jenkins says he’ll play vs. Lions in return from neck injury
Plus, Justin Jones is moving positions, a new cornerback arrives and more.
By Jason Lieser
 