What Bulls guard Alex Caruso does is often imitated, never duplicated

The defensive numbers state the obvious when it comes to guard Alex Caruso.

Yes, the Bulls guard is still one of the better defenders on the team, evident by the 110 defensive rating.

But it’s more than just numbers for Caruso. That’s what coach Billy Donovan was trying to again convey on Wednesday, with Caruso sidelined.

“I think he’s huge because besides on the ball, his disruption there, he can see things happening as they’re in progress,’’ Donovan said of Caruso. “He can anticipate it and do things to kind of take things away. A lot of it is his physicality in recognizing screens that are coming at him or toward him, that he can kind of beat the guy to the screen, blow it up, get physical. Some of our younger guys, they see [screens] coming and it’s too late, and they’re trailing the play.’’

Which led to the obvious question of if what Caruso does can be seen on film – clips that Donovan admittedly has cut for the team to watch – why don’t veterans like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan try and mimic it a bit more? At least from a defensive-effort standpoint.

According to Donovan, the effort has been there, but what Caruso does was more than just a will to do it. It’s a high IQ and awareness to defend like that.

“Does Alex Caruso watch Zach LaVine shoot the ball? Why can’t he … there’s just certain things where it’s just instinctive, and I don’t know if a lot of guys can instinctively make a play like that. [Caruso] can see it and do it really quickly. It’s just a talent that he has.

“DeMar can recognize stuff, Zach can recognize stuff. With those guys we’ve got to have more of a presence on the ball. We get hurt when there’s not a presence on the ball. If there’s one thing you’d recognize with Alex it’s his presence on the ball with the screening action and his physicality. I think that’s an area we can all get better at.’’

So when exactly can the Bulls count on getting their top defender back?

The good news was Caruso was out of the concussion protocol, and actually went through a light scrimmage. The issue, however, remained a sprained right shoulder.

Donovan said that he was able to go through full basketball activity, but the medical staff still had reservations about his style of play leading to another slam in the shoulder and an even longer setback.

The Bulls have already tried to be careful with his workload this season, but they also have to be able to take Caruso off the leash and let him eat.

Donovan said the last thing they would ask of him would be to change his playing style.

“He’s gotta be who he is,’’ Donovan said of Caruso. “If we’re telling him, ‘Hey Alex, don’t play as hard and physical,’ then you’re taking a guy and his greatest strengths in what he does, and to me, making him into a very mediocre player. I would never do that.’’

Green machine

Javonte Green returned to a rotation spot against the Bucks, missing eight of the last 11 games in dealing with right knee soreness. Green was on a minutes restriction, and will continue to be for the time being.

The other injury concern was Derrick Jones Jr., who was still out with a left ankle sprain. Jones suffered the injury in Miami last week, and hasn’t played since.

