Bulls close 2022 with a loss, but hoping Zach LaVine is getting right

Zach LaVine was proud of his December resume.

Just ask him.

“I’ve been for awhile,’’ LaVine replied, almost defiantly when asked about his recent improved play. “Go look at my last 10, 15 games. I’ve been saying that. I’ve been feeling good.’’

The two-time All-Star made a solid point. After all, he came into Saturday’s game with the Cavs fresh off of a season-high 43-point showing against Detroit, and averaging 25.2 points per game on 53% shooting from the field in the month of December.

Throw in his 43.2% from three-point range, and it was definitely an offensive display worthy of a max contract player.

Two hiccups with his assessment, however: Atop that list, there was still one more December game to play on Saturday, with the Bulls hosting the Cavaliers. Secondly, LaVine seemed to overlook the other side of the basketball.

First things first, as LaVine and the Bulls watched the short-handed Cavaliers end a two-game winning streak with the 103-102 win at the United Center. The second time Cleveland (23-14) has beaten the Bulls (16-20) this season.

LaVine finished with 15 points, shooting 6-of-16 from the field on a night in which both teams had to grind through it.

And as much as went wrong for the Bulls, they still gave themselves a chance to pull it out late.

Guard Alex Caruso had a chance to pull the Bulls to within three with 1:21 left, but split a pair of free throws. Caruso, however, made up for it on the other end, tipping a loose ball ahead to Ayo Dosunmu, who was fouled at the basket.

Dosunmu also split the pair, but gave the Bulls life. Another turnover by the Cavs, and this time it was DeMar DeRozan who would cash in, scoring on the layup with 29.8 seconds left and trailing by one.

Out of the timeout, Caris LeVert tried to play hero late in the possession, but missed his short jumper, giving the Bulls one last chance with 5.8 seconds left.

That meant DeRozan time, who got pushed baseline on a double-team, and this time fell short on hero ball, as his 15-footer off one leg missed.

“I kind of broke it off,’’ DeRozan said of the play. “Seen an angle for the gap, felt like it was a good look, but we gave ourselves a chance, fought hard. The last couple minutes we busted our butts defensively. They go in, they go in, different story, but I’m proud of our guys. We fought and stayed with it.’’

They’ve done that a lot lately, going 5-2 to close out the month, even with the Cavs loss.

But there’s also that elephant in the room that is currently LaVine’s defense.

He began last season playing the best defense of his career, evident by a 103.4 defensive rating. Once the left knee started to betray him, however, LaVine finished the season with a career-worst 116.1 rating.

As well as LaVine has been playing recently? His defensive rating was currently at a 115.8.

So while the offense has definitely been improving, especially considering LaVine was coming off an offseason cleanup on the knee, the defense was still an issue.

“I do think he’s gotten better in some of those situations,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of LaVine’s defense. “I do think there’s room for not only him, but our team to continue to progress and get better. I think our defensive numbers have gone the other way quite honestly. I don’t think it’s all on Zach or any one player.

“It’s hard to be a good team without that kind of physicality, and there’s no way of escaping it. There’s going to be physical confrontation on every single possession, and you’ve got to lean into that stuff.’’

