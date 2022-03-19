Bulls have legitimate chance to close final 12 games on winning note

PHOENIX – DeMar DeRozan referred to the dismal three-game road trip as a “bumpy road.’’

It looked more like a massive pothole, however, as the Bulls veteran, along with his teammates, lost all three games, and continued looking like a team ready to start the playoffs on the road rather than playing host.

“You hit bumpy roads and you gotta make adjustments,’’ DeRozan said after the Friday night loss to the Suns. “That’s just where we’re at. It’s on us to get ourselves out of it and figure it out.’’

With 12 regular-season games left they will. It might not change their seeding come playoff time, but there are games to win, momentum to gain, and here’s how:

Mar. 21 – vs. Toronto – The Bulls were 2-1 against the upstart Raptors this season, but all three games resembled a street fight. That’s what Toronto’s young frontcourt turns it into. Where the Raptors fall short in matching up with the Bulls, however, is in star power. That will carry weight once again in the final meeting of the season. Plus, it feels like a possible Patrick Williams return. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 42-29)

Mar. 22 – at Milwaukee – The Bulls have played the Bucks tough, but it won’t happen in “The Freak’s’’ backyard. One elite Giannis is better than a DeRozan and a Zach LaVine. VERDICT: Bulls lose (Record 42-30).

Mar. 24 – at New Orleans – If there’s one aspect of this year’s schedule the Bulls have been good at it’s taking care of bum teams. Sure, there’s been the occasional Sacramento and Orlando, but for the most part they win the games they’re supposed to win. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 43-30).

Mar. 26 – at Cleveland – The Cavaliers are going to be a problem for the next decade, but not yet. They’re still without Jarrett Allen, and that’s a big issue for their frontcourt of 7-footers. Bulls experience wins out and Cleveland loses the season series. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 44-30).

Mar. 28 – at New York – This will have all the makings of a classic Tom Thibodeau trap game. This is Thibs’ playoffs. VERDICT: Bulls lose (Record 44-31).

Mar. 29 – at Washington – Much like they took care of the swooning Pelicans, the Bulls will pull the same number on the Wizards, even off the back-to-back with the Knicks. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 45-31).

Mar. 31 – vs. Los Angeles Clippers – This starts a sprint to the end of the season, with the Bulls playing five-straight home games and looking for a strong finish.

It will start with the undermanned Clippers, with again too much Bulls start power. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 46-31).

April 2 – vs. Miami – Unless the Heat have somehow locked up a significant playoff seeding and are starting to rest players, this is again a nightmare matchup for the Bulls. Too physical, too nasty, the Heat will once again grind the home team into submission. Styles make the fight and this is not a fight the Bulls want. VERDICT: Bulls lose (Record 46-32).

April 5 – vs. Milwaukee – They’re due to beat the Bucks, and it comes in the series finale against them at the United Center. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 47-32).

April 6 – vs. Boston – A preview to the first round of the playoffs? Maybe. And no team in the East has been playing better than the Celtics. VERDICT: Bulls lose (Record 47-33).

April 8 – vs. Charlotte – The Bulls have been a horrible matchup for the Hornets all season long and very little changes. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 48-33).

April 10 – at Minnesota – It could mean everything for one or both of these teams, or it could be meaningless for one or both. Expect the Bulls to be locked into a seed, however, and rest the core. Still, as Jimmy Butler showed, backup players can beat KAT & Co. VERDICT: Bulls win (Record 49-33).

