The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls behind the times in NBA’s evolution

The league has evolved into a three-point shooter’s dream, but the Bulls don’t seem to have received the message.

Rick Telander By Rick Telander
   
SHARE Bulls behind the times in NBA’s evolution
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

DeMar DeRozan has no deadly three-point shot, and that‘s the way teams get back into games.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA game has changed from just a decade ago. Stuck-in-the-tar teams, such as the Bulls, need to notice.

For example, defensive players largely disregard picks these days. ‘‘Fight through it’’ has become ‘‘Ignore it.’’ Maybe you notice the way defenders whine in disbelief to refs after getting called for splattering into stationary foes.

Conversely, hooking with an arm — while setting a pick, when rolling, when rebounding, when dribbling to the basket — makes the game look, at times, like a square dance full of swing-your-partners and do-si-dos.

There is the dubious Euro step. There is the head-whipping flop. There is, perhaps above all, the step-back three-pointer.

James Harden and Steph Curry showed everybody that a shuffle back to 24 feet for a three is far more potent than setting up for an 18-foot deuce.

Euro-step expert Luka Doncic can cover 10 feet or so while backing up. And Curry’s multiple tiny baby steps are so swift and smooth that no ref would dare call traveling on the sashaying Warriors star in reverse.

Then, too, Curry and a few others can shoot three-pointers in rhythm from half-court, making old defenses obsolete. Players have figured this out. They start jacking up long shots starting in grade school and don’t stop. Some are gifted, changing the game.

Warriors breakout star Jordan Poole, who averaged only 12 points in his one modest starting season at Michigan, is now a Curry wannabe. He was 5-for-7 on three-pointers — some from way outside — in the Warriors’ playoff victory Saturday against the Nuggets.

Which brings us to the Bulls. Their 7-for-37 stat line on threes Sunday against the Bucks spelled doom.

It took years for the league to figure out that shooting 33.3% on threes was the same as shooting 50% on twos. So teams need super-marksmen on the roster.

Who would that be on the Bulls? The Big Three of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic went 4-for-22 on threes in the loss Sunday. That’s 18.2%.

You don’t get do-overs in the playoffs. Continue to shoot like that, and the Bulls might as well fold and head to the beach.

Another big change in the game: Remember when centers dominated from down low? Nobody cares much about centers these days — unless their names are Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid. And those guys shoot threes (Jokic hit 33.7% this season and Embiid 37.1%).

You might notice that 7-foot Bucks center Brook Lopez now often hangs outside and fires up threes, making a decent amount. Lopez attempted almost no threes in his first eight NBA seasons until a light bulb apparently went off in his noggin heading into the 2016-17 season. He now is closing in on 2,000 regular-season threes launched, making almost 36% this season.

Bulls center Vucevic is a good shooter, but he can’t go 2-for-10 on threes, as he did Sunday, and expect to help his team advance.

He’s clever around the basket, has a nice stroke and takes up a lot of space, but he’s not swift — and that hurts.

The Bulls’ defense was good against the Bucks, fighting through picks and harassing them into turnovers, but it came once the Bucks had roared to a 34-21 lead after the first quarter.

I mentioned the change in the center position. How about 6-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo, a center in height with a 7-3 wingspan and mad hops, who sometimes plays point guard? That’s a crazy development in the game, one that was hinted at when the transcendent Magic Johnson played point for the Lakers years ago.

The Bulls have nobody like Magic or the ‘‘Greek Freak.’’ Who does? But the Bulls must stop Giannis or die. In truth, they did a good defensive job on him at the end, but it was too late.

I like DeRozan’s offensive game. It is pure, old-school, mid-range beauty. But, sadly, old-school is withering.

DeRozan has no deadly three-point shot, and that‘s the way teams get back into games. There are critics who would like to see the three-point arc moved back another 10 inches or more to end the 22-foot corner three — which is a basic bunny — entirely.

Who knows? Maybe it’ll happen. The game evolves. It always has. Survival of the fittest, folks. But have the Bulls evolved with it?

Right now, it doesn’t seem so.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Physicality of Game 1 ‘price of admission’ if Bulls want to win series
Tale of the tape: Bulls didn’t measure up even with Giannis going scoreless in fourth quarter
Bulls put up a fight in Game 1 but fall late to defending champion Bucks
Bulls guard Alex Caruso still dealing with back issues
Bulls lose playoff opener to Bucks. Could Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ be one-and-done after this series?
Bulls-Bucks matchups, who has the edge and also a series prediction
The Latest
Facility to be renovated for the new site of the HIRE360 training facility at the Ickes Prairie Homes on the Near South Side.
Business
New HIRE360 small-business development center receives $3 million investment
The state and federal funds for the $7 million site on the Near South Side will help women and people of color to scale up their businesses.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Chicago firefighters battle a fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood on April 15.
Editorials
Bad times at Antioch Baptist: A roofer’s torch claims another landmark Chicago church
The city must take a closer look at the use of these propane torches and come up with an ordinance to make the practice safer.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Hard_Rock_One_Central.jpg
Business
Chicago casino sites gain critics on the City Council
More alderpersons — with Pat Dowell (3rd) the latest — object to plans in or near their wards after residents voice complaints at community hearings.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder Business Reporter
 
Tenor Curtis Bannister&nbsp;stars as Juba Freeman in Chicago Opera Theater’s production of “Quamino’s Map.”
Theater
‘Quamino’s Map,’ a world premiere opera in Chicago, explores the ‘burning desire’ for freedom
Chicago Opera Theater presents the piece about Black Americans settling in London after the Revolutionary War.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.
News
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
Yehuala Melkama was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 