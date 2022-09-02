The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
Lonzo Ball still bothered by knee injury

Guard won’t be ready for start of training camp, and start of regular season in doubt, too

By  Joe Cowley
   
Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls watches from the bench as teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center on April 05, 2022 in Chicago

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The new Bulls regime promised improved transparency when it took over the front office of the Advocate Center over two years ago.

That seemed to all but dry up the last few weeks, however, as the Sun-Times made several inquiries about the health of guard Lonzo Ball. Updates were not provided.

The reason became apparent Friday, as a source confirmed an ESPN report that Ball not only will miss the start of training camp at the end of September, but also his availability for the start of the regular season is very much in doubt.

Not that the news came as a shock, considering the injury (suffered in January), which was originally said to need six to eight weeks of recovery time, ended up costing Ball the whole season. But it is still a gut punch for an organization that based its offseason moves on staying the course with the current core and simply getting healthy.

That’s now out the window, which makes the signing of veteran point guard Goran Dragic even more important.

As for Ball, it is believed that the discomfort still being felt from the bone bruise remains the obstacle in his return.

He was expected in town after the holiday weekend — like several Bulls were — and the hope is a re-evaluation will shed more light on a timetable.

