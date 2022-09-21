The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a second knee surgery next week

The left knee that sidelined Ball back in January and was supposed to be a quick return, will now put him on the shelf for the start of the 2022-23 season, with a re-evaluation coming in four-to-six weeks.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a second knee surgery next week
Lonzo Ball

The Lonzo Ball injured knee saga took yet another turn on Wednesday, as the Bulls announced that the point guard would have surgery next week in Los Angeles, and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

This was the same left knee that Ball injured last January, and after it was initially called a bone bruise, the hope was he would be back in weeks.

Weeks turned to months after further testing showed he needed a meniscus tear repaired, but the organization still held out hope that he could be back for a last week of the season and into the playoffs.

That hope quickly faded when he had to continually be backed-up in the rehab process, dealing with pain when he reached the sprinting and lateral movement parts of the program.

The plan this summer was rest and then get Ball ramped up again, but it was almost a rinse and repeat of what happened in the winter and the spring.

He would reach a certain portion of the program and experience pain.

According to a source, Ball and his camp – with consent from the team – went and got second and third opinions on what was going on, and the latest doctor he saw felt that an arthroscopic debridement would be the best path.

Basically, a cleanup to remove some debris.

With the schedule they have given Ball to be re-evaluated, that would mean the Bulls would have a better timetable for his return in November. However, that doesn’t mean Ball would be close to returning then. As the Bulls have learned with the 24 year old, timetables have been very relative through his first five seasons in the NBA.

Ball, who was acquired in a sign-and-trade last summer with New Orleans, has never played a full NBA season since being drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in 2017. Before going down with the latest knee injury, he was playing at a high level in his first season with the Bulls, averaging 13 points while shooting a career-high 42.3% from three-point range.

While a clear plan has not been laid out as far as a replacement in the starting lineup, the Bulls did sign veteran Goran Dragic in July.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Honeymoon phase is just about over as Bulls regime enters Season 3
New contract means a whole new type of pressure for Bulls’ Zach LaVine
A summer of putting in work must translate for Bulls’ Patrick Williams
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball still bothered by knee injury
Former Bull Toni Kukoc alleges ‘looting’ by adviser and banker in lawsuit
Bulls need Alex Caruso healthy this season, but less of him may be more
The Latest
Richardson__1_.jpg
Sports
As Blackhawks’ training camp begins, Luke Richardson set to encounter his first of many challenges
The Hawks will hold their first on-ice camp sessions Thursday, starting what will likely be a season full of losing. Their new coach will need to build a culture to keep them unified through the adversity.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Sports
Bears notebook: Roquan Smith out with hip injury
Smith did not practice Wednesday when the Bears began preparation for the Texans on Sunday. He had 11 tackles — but no impact plays — against the Packers.
By Mark Potash
 
Jennafer Newberry as Glinda and Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba in the National Tour of “Wicked.” photo by Joan Marcus
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago, Sept. 22-28
The return of ‘Wicked,’ the Hyde Park Jazz Fest, two performances of the Kyiv Ballet and the Reeling film festival are among the things to see and do in the Chicago area.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_108420072.jpg
Transportation
Pace to end some bus transfer fees, introduce new passes under proposed 2023 budget
Pace would introduce Pace-CTA passes offering unlimited rides between both agencies for one or three days, under plan. The one-day pass would be $5, and the three-day pass would be $15.
By Manny Ramos
 
Right-hander Keegan Thompson spent a month on the 15-day IL.
Sports
Cubs activate Keegan Thompson off 15-day IL, option rookie Jeremiah Estrada
Thompson rejoins the team in a relief role.
By Maddie Lee
 