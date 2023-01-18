The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Fun time should be over in Paris, as Bulls prepare for last push

Guard Alex Caruso was all for having fun with his teammates the first few days in Paris, but with Thursday’s game with the Pistons approaching, Caruso wants his teammates to turn this back into a business trip, and get back to the business of winning games.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Fun time should be over in Paris, as Bulls prepare for last push
Alex Caruso

PARIS – There’s been plenty of time to drink the Parisian wines and partake in the fine cheeses.

Alex Caruso was all for that since the Bulls landed in Paris on Monday.

But Wednesday?

The guard made it very clear to his teammates that Wednesday was the start of business from here on out, and that needed to be understood by the starting five all the way down to the 15th man on the roster on this Paris Games trip.

“That’s just part of the responsibility of being a professional athlete,’’ Caruso said after the team’s practice at the Paalais des sports Marcel-Cerdan. “If you can’t have fun and then come back and focus, get ready to do your job – this is a job at the end of the day – then you probably shouldn’t be here.

“So for me it’s a pretty easy situation. Have your fun on the days you can have fun, and then [Thursday] you’re playing a basketball game that counts on our schedule, counts on our record.’’

And could count in helping the front office to start making decisions on being buyers or sellers as the Feb. 9 trade deadline looms.

At 20-24 and sitting in the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, Caruso & Co. know that there’s been far too many disappointing nights and reasons for executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas to have his doubts about this team.

By all accounts, however, he hasn’t yet. The next few weeks could go a long way in reiterating his beliefs, and the players know that.

“We’ve won a lot of games that we thought we could and lost games that we shouldn’t have,’’ two-time All-Star Zach LaVine said. “It’s frustrating that we couldn’t play at that level consistently each game. But obviously, there’s a lot of season left and time to turn it around. We have great players. We all like each other. And we understand what’s at stake. You keep playing like this, you’re not going to be in the position you want to. So better start racking them up.

“The more you win, everybody is happy. If you lose, everybody is pointing fingers and looking over their shoulder. Obviously, we don’t want that. And the front office doesn’t want that. We can continue this winning streak in Paris and keep it going and see what happens. Obviously, they have to do their job and we have to do ours.’’

If they don’t, there’s really not a safe player on the entire Bulls roster. LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic could all be discussed in trade scenarios and realistically be elsewhere when the deadline comes and goes.

Even small pieces like a Coby White or Derrick Jones Jr. could be sent out if Karnisovas was looking for a small tweak to the roster dynamics.

According to a source, Caruso could be the one untouchable just because of how valuable he is defensively and in the plus/minus category, but all that remained to be seen.

First things first were beating the Pistons on Thursday, and then getting back to the states for a huge stretch of winnable games.

“It’s on the level of we want to win,’’ Caruso said. “We think we’re a good team. And we want to be a good team. I don’t think anybody’s motivation is don’t get guys traded or don’t make moves. I think it’s more so of let’s play to our potential and be the team we’re capable of being.

“I think the coaching staff has done a good job of putting us in positions to do that. I think it more so falls on the players. Step up and win games. Professional sports, you win games and everything goes away. Winning solves everything. At the end of the day, you gotta show up and do your job.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Time off has been blessing in disguise for Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Vucevic has French connection as Bulls prepare for NBA Paris Game
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball optimistic for a return this season, but he’s also realistic
Nikola Vucevic matches career high with 43 points to send Bulls on to Paris with victory
Warriors coach Steve Kerr switches up his Chicago routine
Cubs’ Yan Gomes has some old shoes to fill
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Bears
Bears OC Luke Getsy to be Senior Bowl head coach
Getsy will coach the American Team on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will coach the National Team.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Business
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce
The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.
By Associated Press
 
An impressive pontoon, one of many at the Chicago Boat Show, drew lookers at the Munson Marine display.
Outdoors
Takeaways from three outdoors shows in less than 24 hours
Pontoons, baseball tours, Anthony Bourdain Trail and a note on Indiana’s Chinook stocking survey.
By Dale Bowman
 
Synesthesia is a neurological condition in which sensory input gets cross-wired in the brain. Information that would ordinarily be interpreted by a single sense spills over and stimulates another unrelated sense.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: People with synesthesia might hear colors or taste words
For some with the condition, sounds activate the brain’s vision centers. For others, colors can have flavor, flavors can evoke a shape, reading can elicit aromas.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After his baby’s birth, dad turns to booze, weed
Mom isn’t sure whether it’s better to leave or to put up with his lying and using.
By Abigail Van Buren
 