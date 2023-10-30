Bulls’ Patrick Williams knows he has to figure it out sooner than later

INDIANAPOLIS – Patrick Williams got himself into this situation, and Patrick Williams needs to get himself out.

That was the general message coming from Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Monday, when discussing how to handle the enigmatic power forward.

“We had a good talk the other day,’’ Donovan said of Williams. “I think he has a lot of belief and confidence in himself, which I was happy to hear. He’s taking a lot of responsibility and ownership that he has to figure this out. He has to figure out how he can be more involved, taking advantage of his opportunities.’’

There is a fine line in all of this, however.

Yes, Donovan wants Williams – the fourth-overall pick from the 2020 draft – to develop with the starters, but this is also the NBA. The developmental league is located in Hoffman Estates. Donovan can’t spend too much time developing Williams at the cost of winning basketball games.

So what does that mean?

For now, Williams remained in the starting lineup, but he’s also seen a lot of bench time in the second half of the Toronto and Detroit games. Message sent by his coach, and message received.

“I think he knows, certainly he hasn’t played a lot in the second half the last two games,’’ Donovan said. “The one thing he has total control over is his athletic impact into the game.’’

Which he tried to insert against Indiana early on. In Williams’ first nine-minute stint to open the game, he scored, but also grabbed two rebounds. Donovan has been stressing to him the idea of going to the backboard and running the lane more often.

Baby steps, and steps that need to pick up quickly.

“I don’t think there’s anything with Patrick that’s, ‘Hey just wait on me,’ ‘’ Donovan said. “He wants to help the team, but he also knows he needs to figure it out on his end.’’

Especially in a season that is so important for the former Florida State standout. The Bulls could have extended Williams before the start of the season, but let the deadline run out, opting to make him a restricted free agent at the end of the season and the market to set the price.

The Bulls will have the final say to either match the best offer or let him walk.

Williams said he wasn’t bothered with their decision then, and wasn’t bothered by it a week later with everything settling in.

“I’m not thinking about contracts at all, to be honest,’’ Williams said. “I’m thinking about winning, trying to find a rhythm.’’

Windy departure

The organization announced that Dalen Terry was sent to the Windy City Bulls with the G-League training camp starting.

Terry, who was selected 18th overall in the 2022 draft, did not earn a rotation spot out of training camp, and just wasn’t seeing much playing time. The fact that the Bulls didn’t have a lot of practice time scheduled on this current road trip also factored in.

“Him playing five-on-five in (Windy City’s) training camp is good for his development,’’ Donovan said of the decision.

High praise

Veteran Torrey Craig has not only been the outside threat the Bulls were hoping for when they signed him in free agency last summer, but one of their better offensive rebounders. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle pointed that out, and Donovan agreed.

“Yeah, he’s just got a natural instinct and he goes all the time,’’ Donovan said. “He’s really active. He’s got a great nose for the ball.’’

