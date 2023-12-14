Bulls guard Coby White in full control of balancing act he’s walking

MIAMI – On Thursday, Coby White simply went back to his day job of play-making point guard.

That was very evident considering he had already registered seven assists just a few minutes into the second quarter against Miami.

The previous three games leading into the visit to South Beach? How about box scores that went 24 points, 33 points, and then 27 in Tuesday’s loss to Denver.

Welcome to the evolution of White, according to his coach.

In discussing White on Thursday, what Billy Donovan stressed as the biggest improvement in his game was his ability to now balance when to play point guard and when to be a scorer. It’s not an easy wire to walk and was a big factor in White having so many issues as a point guard in his younger years.

That’s no longer the case.

“(White) knows, ‘OK, the way for me to impact getting guys shots and playing the point guard is through penetration and playing downhill, but when I get the ball on the perimeter and I’ve got a shot, I’ve got to take the ones that are there.’ ‘’ Donovan said. “I think he’s done a really good job lately of balancing the responsibility of being a point guard, the responsibility of being true to himself and being the player that he is.”

And the scary thing as far as teammate DeMar DeRozan was concerned was that he doesn’t think White is close to becoming a finished product.

DeRozan would know. He spends more time than any vet on the team working out with the younger players, both in season and the offseason.

“Amazing, and he can do more too,” DeRozan said of White. “This dude is amazing. I’m just glad people are starting to see how talented he is, how much of a competitor he is. I’ve said it before, I worked out with him all summer, and just to see how much he wants it, how he asks questions, how humble he is about the approach, it’s amazing to see his growth and see the things that he does.”

Another good point

White isn’t the only one picking up in the ball movement department lately, with DeRozan entering the two-game series in Miami averaging 7.8 assists over his previous five games.

Of course, DeRozan downplayed it, especially since he played distributor like this in his San Antonio stint.

“Just trying to find the guys, get them in a rhythm,” DeRozan said. “They do a helluva job just trusting me when I have the ball, and I just try and find them, manipulate the offense as best I can when we’re playing how we should be playing.”

Donovan said it’s more than just that.

“I think DeMar, through my eyes, always plays the right way,” Donovan said. “His IQ is so high, with the way he is an elite scorer and can get fouls, he brings help to him to generate shots for others.

“DeMar’s mentality is, ‘I’m going to give those guys confidence by throwing the ball to them, when they’re open I’m going to tell them to shoot it. I’m going to show them that I believe in them.’ “

Merry Christmas

It isn’t like the Bulls will be getting a break in the schedule anytime soon. They still have another game with the Heat on Saturday, two games with Philadelphia over the next 12 days, the Lakers, Cavaliers and Pacers all upcoming before the calendar flips to 2024.

