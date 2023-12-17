Bulls center Nikola Vucevic trending up, but knows the clock is ticking

MIAMI – The clock is not on their side.

Nikola Vucevic and his Bulls teammates are all very aware of that.

The schedule says they still have 55 regular-season games left, but that’s not the timetable this organization is necessarily working on.

The Bulls have 15 more games until Jan. 15, when the rest of the players that signed offseason deals will be eligible to be traded, and then another 10 games after that before the Feb. 8 trade deadline comes and goes.

So entering Monday’s game in Philadelphia seven games under .500 at 10-17? That’s not just a hole to try and climb out of, it’s a crater.

“That’s true, that’s why there’s not a whole lot of time,” Vucevic said. “We’ve got to start doing this. The last few weeks, yes, it feels like we’re back on track for something positive, but it has to continue. We know we have possibly a limited time, but we’re aware of it. Maybe that awareness is what’s been changing things too.”

Maybe, but not the only thing.

To a man, the entire Bulls locker room – coaches included – are staying away from the obvious when it comes to life without two-time All-Star Zach LaVine (right foot). In his absence, the record was 5-3 including two of the losses coming down to final shots against both Denver and Miami, the pace is better, and the ball is moving.

LaVine and his representation let it be known last month that they were all for the organization moving him, and while that has become tougher than originally anticipated when he signed a max contract last year, the Bulls have actively been trying to meet those wishes.

But that’s also why there’s so many unknowns being felt throughout the locker room. LaVine might not be the only piece moved. As badly as this group has underachieved, no one is safe. That’s the premise Vucevic and his teammates are operating from.

They also know that a message has been sent to the front office the last few weeks with the improvement of play. How much weight that will carry in the decision-making process, however, is yet to be seen.

“Yeah, two weeks ago it didn’t look pretty,” Vucevic said. “We were losing, and losing in a bad way, not playing good ball. So yeah, there’s no doubt the energy is better. We’ve won five of our last eight, but we’re still far behind of where we want to be. There’s a lot of work to do. That’s a positive step at least. The one thing about this group is we don’t give up. We’re always looking for ways to try and turn things around, and hopefully we stick on this track and keep working toward that.”

Which shouldn’t be an issue for Vucevic.

Before the LaVine injury, Vucevic was off to one of his worst starts in years. The big man was 18th amongst starting centers in scoring (15.4 points per game), 15th in assists (3.1), and 14th in rebounding (10.1). The last eight games with LaVine sidelined, Vucevic was 6th in assists (4.4), 7th in rebounding (11.8) and 9th in scoring (19 points per game).

Just like that the Bulls have a top center back.

“It’s my rhythm,” Vucevic said of his turnaround. “Before, I think the offense was too stagnant, and it’s not easy to play that way. The defense gets set, there’s not a lot of easy looks, the offense slows down. It’s not the style I like playing, not the style a lot of guys like playing.

“The last few weeks, we’ve been playing with more energy, the ball is moving better, getting downhill and creating more for each other. It’s been better for me, easier for me. When guys get downhill and create, I can play off of them. Things open up for everyone.”

