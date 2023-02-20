The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
Bulls bring Patrick Beverley home to fill point-guard spot

A source confirmed that Beverley is expected to sign with the team after hitting the open market. The Chicago native played his high school ball in Aurora before transferring to Marshall Metropolitan High School for his senior year.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Patrick Beverley is a no-nonsense player who’s never afraid of confrontation or telling it like it is.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Bulls have their point guard, but more importantly, they have some fight. A source confirmed that veteran Patrick Beverley is expected to sign with the team after hitting the open market.

The Chicago native played his high school ball in Aurora before transferring to Marshall Metropolitan High School for his senior year, leading the state in scoring with 37.3 points per game.

But he doesn’t have the reputation of a scorer in the NBA.

Since battling his way from playing overseas to the NBA’s development league to finally landing with the Rockets in 2013, Beverley has been a no-nonsense player, never afraid of confrontation or telling it like it is.

That’s just what the doctor ordered for a Bulls team that’s on a six-game losing streak and has been watching the season slip away with 23 games left on the schedule.

