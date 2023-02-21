The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bulls officially rule out a return for guard Lonzo Ball this season

As expected and reported by the Bulls media for weeks, in the wake of two knee surgeries in less than a year, any chance of a return this season for Ball won’t be happening, according to the team.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Lonzo Ball

Bulls make it official by shutting down Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

Michael Wyke/AP

For weeks, the Bulls media has been reporting about the inevitable surrounding Lonzo Ball and his dwindling chances of playing this season.

On Tuesday, the Bulls made it official.

In a statement from executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, the point guard was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season in the wake of two left knee surgeries in less than a year.

“Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities,’’ Karnisovas said in a statement. “Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season. The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season.’’

