Bulls clawed in Memphis, but big man Nikola Vucevic wants to stay pat

MEMPHIS – Nikola Vucevic knows it hasn’t always looked pretty.

Actually, at times it’s been downright painful on the eyes.

But the Bulls big man still believes in keeping the team’s “Big Three’’ together with Thursday’s trade deadline approaching and outside rumors swirling. Actually, if it was up to Vucevic, the front office would keep the entire roster intact.

“There are a lot of ways we do fit together,’’ Vucevic said of the current roster build. “Just about us building that chemistry. Plus, all three of us – Zach [LaVine], DeMar [DeRozan] and myself – are at a point in our career where we do want to win, get there. When you put all that together it makes a lot of sense to give us the shot and continue to work on it. I still don’t think we’ve had the consistent time to build it up.

“When the three of us take that lead and play the way we need to play, we could be a good team.’’

All of that was on display against Memphis. The good, the bad, and the ugly in the 104-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

On a night that the Bulls (26-28) had just the two of the “Big Three’’ up and running, with DeMar DeRozan (right hip) sidelined, it was like watching three different games.

There was the first half, in which LaVine was a non-factor, the Bulls turned the ball over 12 times, and as a team shot just 29.3% from the field. There was the third quarter in which the visiting team came storming back, outscoring Memphis 36-23 in the stanza, and then there was the fourth.

A 12-minute span in which the Bulls were outscored 32-14, and again had turnover and shooting issues.

The real head-scratcher in the loss? LaVine going 10-for-17 from the free throw line. The same LaVine who was a career 83.1% shooter from the free throw line.

“I gotta do better,’’ LaVine said. “It’s unacceptable for me to shoot that many free throws and miss … good job getting there, but just missing them. Shot them with confidence like I always do, but they just didn’t go in.’’

As far as keeping the band together – or possibly even adding some talent by Thursday – Vucevic wasn’t just talking about the rest of this season.

While Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 in the loss, has previously been very dismissive about dwelling on his upcoming free agency, he did start to bring up the idea of signing an extension to stay with the Bulls on Tuesday.

“I’m excited about seeing if we can get what we want to get,’’ Vucevic said. “Obviously I’m not just taking the mindset whatever happens, happens. I obviously would like to stay here. Hopefully we can work something out that would be great. It makes sense that they want to first see how this all works out, how we do, how we finish the season. That’s just natural. They have to do their job the same way I’ve got to do my job. If they want to talk about an extension, I’d be more than happy to do it, absolutely.’’

What Vucevic did downplay was the idea of now being more willing to do an extension because the market for centers was somewhat set by Indiana two weeks ago when they extended Myles Turner for two-years at just under $60 million.

“I know how valuable I am to this team,’’ Vucevic said. “It’s not like I’m a third or fourth-year player, just trying to establish myself and establish my value. It’s pretty well known around the league what I can do, what I bring to the table.

“That’s great for Myles, but I don’t try and compare myself to other guys where, ‘Hey, this is what he got, this is what I should get.’ I don’t think like that. I’m more individual in the way I think about it.’’

