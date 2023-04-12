The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Veteran big man Nikola Vucevic talks free agency and Bulls future

The veteran center is very good at compartmentalizing basketball from business, and while he continued giving very few clues about what will happen this offseason, he reiterated that he does know his value to a team ... no matter which one it is.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Veteran big man Nikola Vucevic talks free agency and Bulls future
Nikola Vucevic

All the signs are there for Nikola Vucevic to re-sign with the Bulls this summer, but nothing is certain for the big man and that’s how he’ll approach it until July.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

TORONTO – A nod of acknowledgement is the only tell that Nikola Vucevic was willing to give on Wednesday, which wasn’t a whole lot.

The Bulls big man did concede that the organization gave a lot to acquire him from Orlando back in the 2021 season, and that they weren’t even looking to shop him at the February trade deadline, despite his expiring contract, so that in itself said something about his future.

“I think they value me highly,’’ Vucevic said. “They traded for me, they appreciate what I bring to the table. We didn’t talk about [a contract extension] all year, but we will when July comes. Yeah, we have a good relationship, and we’ll talk when the time comes.’’

That’s where the free agent-to-be continued leaving his future: “We’ll talk when the time comes.’’

The Bulls have decisions to make all throughout the roster this summer, but none is bigger than how they handle Vucevic’s free agency.

Yes, he wants to stay with the organization, and has been consistent with that all year long, but he also has reiterated on several occasions that “I know my value.’’

Does that sync up with how the Bulls see his value?

That’s the unknown.

It would be a bad look to give away all the draft capital they did to snatch Vucevic from the Magic, only to let him walk, but if they do want to build more protection at the rim it has to come at the expense of someone. That someone would be the 12-year vet.

Unfortunate as far as Vucevic was concerned, because he felt this season put him in the best mental state that he’s been in as an NBA player. Night and day from last season.

“Last year, I was just trying to make everything happen so quickly,’’ Vucevic said. “I wanted to be able to be the best version of myself right away, and when that didn’t happen I started forcing things, overthinking things. I wasn’t letting my natural instincts come into play, and it took me some time to figure out. Took me time to find my place with my new teammates, new system.

“Not everyone realizes that as a big man it takes more time. You don’t have the ball in your hand. I feel like late last season and into the playoffs, I found my place and how I can be my best. Came into this year feeling much more comfortable with my teammates. Plus, the new offense helped me as well. I’m not overthinking, not second-guessing myself. I feel like I’m a better version of myself than I was.’’

What Vucevic was very adamant about was he’s not in the business of ring chasing. He’s not going to cut his own value in July just for the hopes of playing on a perceived can’t-miss contender.

“Obviously, we all want to win a title,’’ Vucevic said. “That’s the dream. But it’s very, very hard to do, especially in the NBA. Like coming from Europe and the EuroLeague you have teams there that have unlimited budgets, and they get the best players every year. You know it’s one of five or six teams that are going to win it every year.

“Here there’s so much that has to happen. The way a team is built, stay healthy, things got to click, and it’s not always easy. Nowadays there seems to be a huge culture push of if you don’t get a championship, it hurts your career. It’s a little bit unfair, because a lot has to happen that necessarily doesn’t depend on you.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
A like-loathe relationship for the Bulls this season
If Bulls fail in play-in, the blame will fall squarely on players
‘Air’ entertaining movie to watch, but it raises deep questions upon reflection
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan knows what likely awaits him Wednesday in Toronto
Are the Bulls serious about winning? Because it seems like they’re just play-in around
Bulls finish off Pistons in season finale and prep for play-in game
The Latest
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf on March 15, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump sued the key witness in his criminal case on Wednesday, April 12, accusing Cohen of “vast reputational harm” for talking publicly about the hush-money payments at the heart of the case.
Nation/World
Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, key witness in criminal case
The former president seeks more than $500 million from his former fixer, who Trump alleges violated a confidentiality agreement and caused ‘reputational harm.’
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press and Michael Sisak | Associated Press
 
The aviation exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry.
Business
Union organizing wave reaches Museum of Science and Industry
Workers announce a campaign to affiliate with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
By David Roeder
 
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4 in New York.
Columnists
Without clear victim, case against Trump has legal problems
Trump had a long history of extramarital affairs. It seems unlikely that another one would have swayed voters.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in front of Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Wednesday at a lakefront news conference celebrating Chicago’s selection as host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Elections
2024 Democratic Convention pitched as economic boon for ‘all of our communities, not just a select few’
The city’s $80 million bid package beat out rival proposals from Atlanta and New York City, capping more than a year of campaigning to bring the convention back to Chicago for the first time since 1996.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
John_Mellencamp_in_Concert___Los_Angeles.jpg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago April 13-19: The Mix
John Mellencamp’s three-night stand, the Expo Chicago art show and Northlight’s new musical “The Porch on Windy Hill” are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 