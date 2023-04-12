Veteran big man Nikola Vucevic talks free agency and Bulls future

TORONTO – A nod of acknowledgement is the only tell that Nikola Vucevic was willing to give on Wednesday, which wasn’t a whole lot.

The Bulls big man did concede that the organization gave a lot to acquire him from Orlando back in the 2021 season, and that they weren’t even looking to shop him at the February trade deadline, despite his expiring contract, so that in itself said something about his future.

“I think they value me highly,’’ Vucevic said. “They traded for me, they appreciate what I bring to the table. We didn’t talk about [a contract extension] all year, but we will when July comes. Yeah, we have a good relationship, and we’ll talk when the time comes.’’

That’s where the free agent-to-be continued leaving his future: “We’ll talk when the time comes.’’

The Bulls have decisions to make all throughout the roster this summer, but none is bigger than how they handle Vucevic’s free agency.

Yes, he wants to stay with the organization, and has been consistent with that all year long, but he also has reiterated on several occasions that “I know my value.’’

Does that sync up with how the Bulls see his value?

That’s the unknown.

It would be a bad look to give away all the draft capital they did to snatch Vucevic from the Magic, only to let him walk, but if they do want to build more protection at the rim it has to come at the expense of someone. That someone would be the 12-year vet.

Unfortunate as far as Vucevic was concerned, because he felt this season put him in the best mental state that he’s been in as an NBA player. Night and day from last season.

“Last year, I was just trying to make everything happen so quickly,’’ Vucevic said. “I wanted to be able to be the best version of myself right away, and when that didn’t happen I started forcing things, overthinking things. I wasn’t letting my natural instincts come into play, and it took me some time to figure out. Took me time to find my place with my new teammates, new system.

“Not everyone realizes that as a big man it takes more time. You don’t have the ball in your hand. I feel like late last season and into the playoffs, I found my place and how I can be my best. Came into this year feeling much more comfortable with my teammates. Plus, the new offense helped me as well. I’m not overthinking, not second-guessing myself. I feel like I’m a better version of myself than I was.’’

What Vucevic was very adamant about was he’s not in the business of ring chasing. He’s not going to cut his own value in July just for the hopes of playing on a perceived can’t-miss contender.

“Obviously, we all want to win a title,’’ Vucevic said. “That’s the dream. But it’s very, very hard to do, especially in the NBA. Like coming from Europe and the EuroLeague you have teams there that have unlimited budgets, and they get the best players every year. You know it’s one of five or six teams that are going to win it every year.

“Here there’s so much that has to happen. The way a team is built, stay healthy, things got to click, and it’s not always easy. Nowadays there seems to be a huge culture push of if you don’t get a championship, it hurts your career. It’s a little bit unfair, because a lot has to happen that necessarily doesn’t depend on you.’’

