The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar shrieks her support during Bulls’ play-in victory

The 9-year-old stole the show at the play-in tournament on Wednesday night with shrieks from the stands that went viral and quite possibly played a role in the Bulls’ victory.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar shrieks her support during Bulls’ play-in victory
Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and his daughter Diar.

Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and his daughter Diar.

Twitter.com/ChicagoBulls

TORONTO — Diar DeRozan wanted to skip a day of school. Her father grudgingly went along with the plan.

Turns out, the decision was worth shouting about.

The 9-year-old daughter of Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan stole the show at the play-in tournament on Wednesday night with shrieks from the stands that went viral and quite possibly played a role in helping the Bulls defeat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in an Eastern Conference elimination game.

Her ear-splitting shouts would come when the Raptors — her dad’s former team — were shooting free throws, and they were loud enough to even become a conversation point during the ESPN broadcast of the game. The Raptors finished 18 of 36 from the line in their season-ending loss.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?’” DeRozan said. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’

“I’m glad I did,” DeRozan said. “I owe her some money for sure.”

The 18-for-36 showing was Toronto’s worst of the season from the foul line.

“Not a great free throw night for us in general,” Toronto’s Pascal Siakam said.

The Bulls advanced to face Miami on Friday night in a win-or-go-home game, with a chance to make the playoffs and face No. 1 Milwaukee in Round 1 of the East playoffs starting Sunday.

Good news for the Heat: Diar’s dad said she isn’t going to Miami.

“No,” DeRozan said. “She’s got to go back to school.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Raptors find out nothing is free, losing to Bulls and Zach LaVine
Veteran big man Nikola Vucevic talks free agency and Bulls future
A like-loathe relationship for the Bulls this season
If Bulls fail in play-in, the blame will fall squarely on players
‘Air’ entertaining movie to watch, but it raises deep questions upon reflection
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan knows what likely awaits him Wednesday in Toronto
The Latest
A group of Chicago Firefighters walk back to the firetruck after attending the Wake for CFD Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk at Cumberland Chapels, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Norridge Ill.
News
Mourners to gather for funeral of CFD Lt. Jan Tchoryk
Tchoryk died battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Lake Shore Drive on the morning of April 5 in the Gold Coast. He was one of two fire department members who died on the job last week.
By David Struett
 
Police cars at night.
News
Fake active shooter threats reported at more than 20 schools across Illinois, including Whitney Young High School
The so-called “swatting” incidents targeting schools have been a growing problem since last fall when schools in 14 states reported them.
By Sophie Sherry
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband’s mother prefers I not speak to her or her family
The muzzled spouse hopes to fix the relationship, now that the couple is considering children.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, April 13, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Justin Pearson celebrates with supporters after being reinstated to the Tennessee House of Representatives by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners building in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Republicans expelled Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones last week over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Nation/World
Ousted Black lawmaker Justin Pearson to return to Tennessee House: ‘You can’t expel hope’
A panel in Memphis voted to reinstate Justin Pearson to the state House a week after he and another Black lawmaker were removed for supporting a gun-control protest.
By Adrian Sainz | Associated Press
 