The next step in Zach LaVine’s Bulls legacy? Beat Jimmy Butler

TORONTO – Building a legacy in the NBA isn’t about just that one moment or one game.

It is brick stacked on brick, and even when it feels built, the next month’s rent is already past due.

That’s the major difference when talking about Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine – two players forever intertwined in Bulls folklore ever since they were packaged in a trade for one another in the summer of 2017.

Butler has more forgotten legacy moments the last five years than LaVine has put together his entire career.

There’s six 40-plus playoff games since 2020 alone for Butler, including a masterpiece against LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 3 of the ‘20 NBA Finals in which he scored 40 points, handed out 13 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win

There’s also six All-Star appearances, four All-NBA honors, and being named to an All-Defensive team five times on the resume.

Not a real hard comparison to figure out, especially since LaVine finally had his first real signature moment in a Bulls uniform, leading a come-from-behind surge over Toronto in Wednesday’s first-round play-in game with a 30-point second half.

Yet here the two are come Friday, colliding in a win-or-go-home showdown on South Beach.

Butler still looking to add a championship ring to his legacy – the only missing piece at this point – and LaVine just trying to make the case that he belongs in the conversation of elite players in the Eastern Conference.

What better step to take in establishing that than beating Butler and the Heat, ending their season in their own backyard?

“We match up well against them,’’ LaVine said, when asked about the 3-0 regular-season record against Miami. “This is once again a one-and-done situation, so we have to go in with the same mindset. But it’s going to be whoever wants it more. I think it comes down to that.’’

LaVine better hope it comes down to more than that, because Butler’s individual desire to beat the opposition is seldom matched.

“When I’m watching him on tape the first thing that stands out is unbelievable competitor,’’ Bulls coach Billy Donovan said of Butler. “Physically competes. And maybe what doesn’t get talked about enough with him is he’s really smart. He plays the game in a way where he looks like he derives a lot more pleasure getting his teammates involved, almost using himself as a decoy. Then in big moments he’s not afraid of taking the big shot. You can just tell the only thing that’s on his mind is, ‘What do I have to do, what do we have to do, to win tonight?’ I’ve got great respect for guys that competes like that.’’

Especially since Donovan really doesn’t have a player like that on this current Bulls roster.

As effortless as LaVine is as a scorer, his all-around game pales in comparison to Butler’s. And the make-up of the two? LaVine is a boy scout, Butler’s an assassin.

That doesn’t mean the boy scout shouldn’t be appreciated, however, especially if he can get the Bulls to a second-consecutive playoff appearance.

“There’s not too many people in this league that has the talent he has,’’ veteran DeMar DeRozan said of LaVine. “You feel good just to see him get appreciated.’’

But let’s keep LaVine’s game in Toronto in perspective. Because he is such a likeable guy, the Bulls fan base and the organization often like to lower the bar for him. For a guy with one playoff win in nine seasons, excuses surround LaVine like protective feathers.

Toronto missed 18 free throws or Thursday would be a much different conversation. Period.

If LaVine wants to build on this momentum he’s riding, it’s simple: Beat Jimmy Butler. Then when facing Milwaukee in Round 1, win or lose, push them to the brink. That would be a huge step in LaVine’s growth as a max player.

The ball is in LaVine’s court, and rent is past due.

