The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Up next for the Bulls: an immediate trip to take on the Bucks. What could go wrong?

It will be the second games of back-to-backs for both the Bucks and the Bulls, who are in the odd position of needing to clinch the season series against their customary tormentors.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Up next for the Bulls: an immediate trip to take on the Bucks. What could go wrong?
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are waiting for the Bulls.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In a perfect world, the Bulls — fighting to the regular-season finish line for play-in-tournament position — would take the court Wednesday in Milwaukee and see a barely recognizable Bucks lineup waiting for them.

But since when did the Bulls know anything about perfect?

More likely, the Bucks — who still don’t quite have the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference in their grasp — will have their big guns — or at least most of them — ready to go. They hold a three-game lead over the Celtics with three games to go for each team, but the Celtics own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It will be the second games of back-to-backs for both the Bucks and the Bulls, who are in the odd position of needing to clinch the season series against their customary tormentors. The Bulls won the first two meetings but — another oddity — lost the third despite Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo playing only nine minutes before getting hurt. DeMar DeRozan averaged a robust 39 points in those three games.

Coach Billy Donovan promised a “big discussion” with players and medical staff to see who can and can’t play against the Bucks after the Bulls’ game Tuesday against the Hawks at the United Center. One would hope the answer to that was addressed the other day by banged-up guard Alex Caruso, who said, “There’s no letting up at this point.”

But Caruso has been dealing with a sprained left foot, which must continue to be monitored.

The Bulls are 6-8 in the second games of back-to-backs this season.

Flipping the switch

Guards Patrick Beverley and Caruso get more recognition for their defense, but forward Patrick Williams continues to expand his presence at that end of the floor. That’s especially evident when the Bulls go small and into switch-everything mode.

Not that they’re crazy enough to tempt fate with that strategy when the Bucks’ Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez are on the floor. But name an offensive position, and Williams figures he can hold his own defending it.

“I kind of like that, being able to guard each and every position, 1-5,” he said. “Personally — kind of selfishly — just showing that I can do that, testing my skill and my ability in-game doing that, I think that’s something we’ve kind of looked at as the season goes on as a weapon that we can have in our back pocket.”

Doubles and triples

Entering Tuesday, center Nikola Vucevic was one double-double shy of a personal high — 49 — as a Bull. He matched that with 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Hawks. Vucevic, whose career high of 61 double-doubles came in 2018-19 with the Magic, and Williams are the only Bulls to play in every game this season.

Guard Coby White needed one three-pointer — his 556th — to pass Michael Jordan for fifth in team history. He didn’t get it, shooting 0-for-4 from behind the arc.

So you’re saying there’s a chance

The Bucks are the closest thing to a favorite to win the NBA title, entering Tuesday at 3-to-1 or better on most betting sites. The Celtics and Suns have only slightly longer odds.

The longest shots? Among teams in the play-in mix, they would be the Thunder and your Bulls, each at around 500-to-1.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
A bad look: Bulls dominated by depleted Hawks 123-105 in game both teams needed
Bulls must keep one eye on present, the other on future
Bulls’ momentum good, but big man Nikola Vucevic still has concerns
‘Air,’ about Nike chasing Michael Jordan, is year’s best film so far
San Diego State’s Dutcher took an extra-long route — starting at Illinois — to the Final Four
Bulls put together stellar second half in victory against Grizzlies
The Latest
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice to lead the Blackhawks past the Flames on Tuesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sabotage Flames, damage own draft odds with skid-snapping win
The Hawks moved out of last place in the NHL and dealt a massive blow to the Flames’ playoff hopes with a 4-3 victory Tuesday, powered by two Andreas Athanasiou goals.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_112570984.jpg
Elections
Pastor William Hall to replace Ald. Roderick Sawyer in 6th ward; Officer Peter Chico wins in the Southeast Side’s 10th
Six candidates were competing in the runoff to replace retiring Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and Ald. Howard Brookins Jr. (21st).
By David Struett and Mohammad Samra
 
A voter feeds her ballot into a voting machine on Election Day at Isabelle C. O’Keeffe School in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, April 4.
Columnists
After tight race for mayor, Black political establishment may face a ‘reckoning’
What will it mean if ward-level data show Black voters cast ballots for Johnson, while their City Council representatives backed Vallas?
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: WIMG111
Nation/World
Democrats’ choice wins key Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory ensures liberals will control the court for the first time in 15 years with the state’s abortion ban on the line, and it could impact the 2024 presidential election.
By Scott Bauer | Associated Press
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas debate each other at WBBM-TV CBS Channel 2’s studio, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Elections
Thank God the Chicago mayoral campaign is finally over
At Passover, let us give thanks for freedom from campaign rhetoric.
By Neil Steinberg
 