The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan offers up some packing tips for teammates

With the season on the line, the Bulls play next Wednesday in the Eastern Conference play-in game. As far as DeRozan was concerned, pack for a second game ... just in case.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan offers up some packing tips for teammates
DeMar DeRozan

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan knows what a play-in game entails, losing to Memphis back in 2021 as a member of the Spurs.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

MILWAUKEE – Some quick packing tips courtesy of one DeMar DeRozan.

“You pack a bag, and you’ve got to pack with the understanding if you win you have to go somewhere else,’’ the Bulls veteran forward said. “You’ve got to pack it for a couple of days.’’

OK, not exactly a bunch of details on how to roll the socks or make a pair of dress shoes work for several occasions, but that’s just where DeRozan’s mindset was with the Bulls officially cemented in the No. 10 – and final – spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Lose, and it’s just a one-and-done trip. Win, and it’s off to a second destination to be determined.

DeRozan was counting on the latter, and wanted to make sure that his teammates shared a similar belief.

“I think everyone is going to understand packing your bag we’re not just going to play one game,’’ DeRozan said. “You’ve got to take it to another level going into these play-in games because there’s no more, ‘We could of had that one.’ ‘We let that one get away, we played great.’

“You’ve got to put all the chips on the table and go all in and understand the way we beat the big teams this year, what happened, what was our mindset? Go in with that approach.’’

DeRozan would know.

Of all the players on the roster, he’s one of the few that’s been thrown into the play-in fire, along with Alex Caruso.

DeRozan was a starter for the Spurs in the 2021 play-in tournament, losing to Memphis in that first game. And yes, it was as the No. 10 seed.

The way it works is No. 10 and No. 9 play, and the loser goes home. The winner then plays the loser of the No. 7 and No. 8 game with the No. 8 seed as the reward. As of Thursday, the Bulls are locked into No. 10, and would open up in Toronto next Wednesday.

That would put No. 8 Atlanta at No. 7 Miami, with the Bulls heading southwest either way if they could get past DeRozan’s former organization.

That’s a storyline in itself.

DeRozan was drafted out of USC by the Raptors with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 draft. He spent his first nine seasons there, and never wanted to leave. When they traded him for Kawhi Leonard in the 2018 offseason, it admittedly brought him to tears.

The idea of now facing his former organization in a win-or-go-home game?

“Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,’’ DeRozan said of that possibility. “I think it would be fun. It would be very exciting …  it would be real cool.’’

What wouldn’t be cool?

The Bulls going into the play-in tournament thinking they can get away with what they tried to pull off for three-straight games.

Against Memphis, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Bulls fell behind by double-digits in the first quarter, having to scrape and claw their way out to get back into the game. They succeeded against the Grizzlies, putting together the best second half of the season.

The Hawks and Bucks, however, made that hole too tough to overcome, handing the Bulls back-to-back losses that ruined any chances of being a higher seed.

That mentality cannot be packed up for the upcoming road trip.

“Obviously, we don’t try to get down,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “Sometimes teams make shots. We just have to be the more aggressive team offensively and defensively, especially in a play-in. You have to be more desperate than the other team because whoever wins wants it more. You’ve got to throw it all out there because every possession is going to matter.

“If you don’t win you’re done. Better throw it all out there regardless of how you are playing or feeling.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Former Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge
Losing to Bucks locks Bulls into the No. 10 and final spot for play-in
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has offseason to-do list, but first things first
Up next for the Bulls: an immediate trip to take on the Bucks. What could go wrong?
A bad look: Bulls dominated by depleted Hawks 123-105 in game both teams needed
Bulls must keep one eye on present, the other on future
The Latest
55377404WM044_Supreme_Court.JPG
News
Former Illinois inmate finally has gender-affirming surgery following four-year fight
Cristina Nichole Iglesias had the surgery March 30 and is recovering well, according to the ACLU, the organization representing Iglesias in her legal battle.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets supporters at the Chinatown Red Line Station, the day after he defeated Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff.
La Voz Chicago
¿Cómo le ganó Brandon Johnson a Paul Vallas?
Los distritos latinos que se llevó Johnson incluyeron el distrito 22 que es el hogar del ex aspirante a alcalde Jesús “Chuy García, el congresista de La Villita que después respaldó a Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 
Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford speaks during a press conference at Revolution Workshop in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, Sept. 23, 2021.
Education
Lawmaker pushes to scrutinize state program for children in mental health crisis
A WBEZ investigation found the SASS program fails to ensure thousands of children get any follow-up help, let alone the type of intensive behavioral health support many need.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested in Connecticut on weapons and threatening charges .
NBA
Former Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge
Gordon was arrested in Connecticut on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.
By Associated Press
 
George J. Murphy, a researcher at Boston University’s medical school on new study’s findings: “Centenarians and their exceptional longevity provide a ‘blueprint’ for how we might live more productive, healthful lives.”
Nation/World
Longevity study points to why some live to be over 100 years old: It’s their immune systems
The findings back “the hypothesis that centenarians are enriched with protective factors that increase their ability to recover from infections,” one of the researchers says.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 