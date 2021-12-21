 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Amazon adding 450 corporate and technology workers downtown

The expansion of its Chicago Tech Hub comes as some of the retailer’s warehouse workers here plan a walkout at two facilities to protest pay and working conditions.

By David Roeder
The tall building and the one directly in front of it make up the complex called the Franklin, where Amazon has its Chicago Tech Hub.
Tishman Speyer

Amazon, having blanketed the Chicago area with distribution facilities, now plans to add corporate and technology workers downtown. Meanwhile, some Amazon warehouse workers plan to walk out over pay and working conditions as pressure to complete Christmas deliveries builds.

The company said Tuesday it will hire 450 people during the next few years at the Loop office it calls its Chicago Tech Hub. To accommodate them, Amazon said it will lease 67,000 square feet at 222 W. Adams St., adding to space it occupies in a connected building at 227 W. Monroe St.

“These 450 new roles will join the more than 1,000 corporate and technology employees already working here in Chicago,” Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy at Amazon said in a news release. “Chicago’s many amenities and proximity to outstanding academic institutions continue to attract and develop an incredible talent pipeline. We look forward to continue investing in Chicago and creating exciting career opportunities as we build on our strong relationships with the local community and its leaders.”

The company’s announcement included comments from Mayor Lori Lightfoot praising Amazon’s decision and highlighting Chicago’s appeal in the tech economy.

But Amazon’s growing presence has created controversy here, with some neighborhoods angry about the environmental impact of its operations and frontline workers complaining that management doesn’t respond to concerns.

Warehouse workers organized as Amazonians United Chicagoland said they plan a walkout Wednesday morning at sites in Cicero and in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. Ted Miin, an Amazon employee who supports the walkout, said management has not responded to worker requests for a $3-per-hour raise.

He declined to say if workers are timing the walkout to disrupt last-minute gift deliveries.

Miin said workers in Gage Park make $16 to $18 per hour, while newly hired people in Pullman earn $19.50. The workers also charged that insufficient staffing has made conditions unsafe. The company did not immediately provide a comment.

Amazon has said it takes worker complaints seriously and does not take action against employees who complain. It has settled charges that it illegally disciplined workers here because of a 2020 walkout.

The new hires downtown will include data engineers, business development managers, financial analysts and others who support Amazon Web Services, Amazon Ads, and Amazon Retail, among other teams. Amazon.jobs has further information.

The expanded Chicago Tech Hub is expected to open late in 2022, the company said. It is leasing space in adjoining properties that landlord Tishman Speyer markets as the Franklin.

Counting all its operations, from its giant fulfillment centers to its grocery stores, Amazon said it accounts for 36,000 full- and part-time jobs across Illinois.

