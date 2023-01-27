The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Pritzker announces $13 million expansion of pre-apprenticeship program designed to promote diversity, inclusion

“We’re ensuring that Illinoisans across the state have access to the resources and wraparound support that sets them up for success,” Pritzker said in marking the second year expansion at St. Augustine College in Uptown. St. Augustine’s Aurora and Grayslake locations received $1 million in funding for the program.

By  Tina Sfondeles
 Updated  
Screenshot from Illinois Department of Central Management Services

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced a $13 million expansion of a pre-apprenticeship program that creates a pipeline for diverse candidates in construction and the building trades — including more than $6 million for Chicago organizations.

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, launched in 2021, has increased by 40%, and is now serving up to 1,400 pre-apprentices, the governor’s office said.

During its first year, which ended in December, the program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded nearly $10 million in funding to 22 organizations, supporting 1,024 participants across the state.

In total, $13 million has been awarded this year to 30 recipients under the program, including $1.48 million for three new Chicago organizations.

New grantees in Chicago include the National Latino Education Institute, Project Hood Communities Development Corporation and the Rincon Family Services.

Participants in the program are offered free tuition and receive a stipend and other services to help enter the construction industry. After completing the program, pre-apprentices receive certifications that prepare them to quality to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.

The program, signed into law in 2019, was designed to promote diversity, inclusion and use of apprentices in state-funded capital projects, the governor’s office said.

