Portillo’s employees to vote on unionizing

Portillo’s, a purveyor of Chicago-style hot dogs and other local favorites, has a Chicago-style labor issue on its hands.

Workers at the company’s food preparation center in Addison will vote Thursday on whether to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board scheduled the election after the employees showed interest in joining the Iron Workers Union, formally called the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union.

Brenda Bedolla, organizer for the union, said the proposed bargaining unit would cover 49 people. They cook and slice beef and peppers, make gravy, ship and receive orders and perform other functions to serve Portillo’s Chicago-area restaurants.

Fernando Jimenez, a forklift driver at Addison and an organizer of the union drive, said workers want a contract that will guarantee better wages and benefits, more vacation time and paid sick days. He said there are no paid sick days.

Jimenez said the company has waged an intense anti-union campaign, forcing employees into meetings almost daily. But he said there has been no retaliation against union sympathizers or threats of firings.

He said the union drive is an outgrowth of the workers’ independent organizing in 2021 that included a brief strike. They demanded better pay and safer working conditions during the pandemic.

“We got an increase in pay out of that and management promised to continue listening to us. Those words have meant nothing,” Jimenez said. He spoke in Spanish and Bedolla translated his comments.

Jimenez, a Portillo’s worker for 33 years, said most employees earn around $16.50 to $17 an hour. The organizing drive does not include workers at the restaurants.

A public relations firm answered an emailed inquiry to Portillo’s with this statement: “Just as we are committed to creating an unrivaled culture by living our values of family, greatness, energy, and fun at Portillo’s, we are proud of the competitive pay, career growth and development opportunities, and outstanding benefits – including health insurance, a wellness program, learning resources, meal benefits, and reward and recognition programs – that we provide for everyone who works here. It’s our commitment to listen to our team members and act in their best interest.”

Bedolla said the campaign marks the first time the Iron Workers Union has organized food service staff. Unions identified with specific trades have organized outside of those ranks to build bargaining strength and dues revenue.

Oak Brook-based Portillo’s has been a publicly traded company since October 2021.

“Now that Portillo’s is public, its wages are stagnant,” Jimenez said. When it was private, the now 60-year-old company used to provide small raises every six months, if just 25 cents an hour, he said.

Arise Chicago, a faith-based group that supports worker rights, assisted the workers in organizing.

Portillo’s reports having 72 locations in 10 states. Most are in northeast Illinois.

The company has said it wants to expand its number of outlets by 10% per year, up to about 600 locations in the U.S.

“Expansion is great,” Bedolla said. “But we don’t think it’s fine if they’re doing it on the backs of workers who helped build the company.”

