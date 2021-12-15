 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

State begins accepting second round of grant applications to tap money generated by taxing cannabis sales

Grants will go toward groups seeking to provide legal aid, economic development, re-entry from the criminal justice system, violence prevention and youth development.

By Mitch Dudek
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces Wednesday that applications will begin being accepted for grant money generated from the sale of cannabis.
Provided

Illinois will begin accepting applications for a chunk of $45 million in grant money generated through taxing marijuana sales that will seek to lift up communities damaged by the war on drugs prior to the state’s legalization of cannabis, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

“Today we launch applications for the second round of R3 grants,” Pritzker said, referring to the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program. “I know our recipients will be transforming lives with their work and in turn transforming our cities and our entire state.”

Grants will go toward providing civil legal aid, economic development, re-entry from the criminal justice system, violence prevention and youth development.

The money will target communities adversely affected by disinvestment, violence and drug war-era policies that disproportionately impacted minority communities.

“That brings R3 impact so far to $80 million in just the first year of that program, and there is much more to come,” Pritzker said at a news conference Wednesday at a South Lawndale church. “We are prioritizing investments in communities that were previously harmed for what is now legal.”

The program gets a quarter of the excise taxes and fees on cannabis sales after administrative and expungement costs are covered and serves as a cornerstone of Pritzker’s plan to use cannabis legalization to create social equity and advance restorative justice efforts.

The program got off to a slow start that state officials attributed to receiving a deluge of grant applications. But in January, over a year after recreational weed was legalized, that money began to flow to local governments, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations.

On Wednesday, Pritzker highlighted the work of the Chicago Youth Boxing Club, which, according to its mission statement, seeks to “provide a positive and healthy environment for Chicago’s inner city youth; instilling positive and productive skills, and discipline, through boxing and team environment.”

David Babb, who heads up the boxing club in South Lawndale, said the club served an average of 110 people a day over the summer, mostly between the ages of eight and 21.

“Not all our youth will go on to a career in boxing, but they go on in life. We help prepare them for whatever their journey may be,” he said.

Pritzker said the boxing program gives kids “a foundation of empowerment by providing a safe outlet of achievement and connection and wellness, disrupting the idea that the neighborhood they call home is somehow limiting their possibilities.”

Next Up In Marijuana

The Latest

High wind warning Wednesday night through Thursday morning. ‘Secure any outdoor decorations.’

The most damaging winds, with gusts of 60 mph, are likely to hit between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

By Sun-Times Wire

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights; 3 other officers still face federal trial

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars when a judge sentences him at a later date.

By Associated Press

Ask the Doctors: Music therapy proving effective with Alzheimer’s patients

There’s a robust body of research into the therapeutic uses of music for people with Alzheimer’s disease.

By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko

Pritzker opts for saving Thompson Center

A development team will take over the building, with the state retaining about a 30% ownership.

By David Roeder and Mitchell Armentrout

‘I’m going to change the direction of my family’s life’: Stagg’s TJ Griffin signs with Illinois

After the Chargers finished an 0-9 fall season, Illinois coaches invited Griffin to campus for an unofficial visit.

By Mike Clark

They’re not your grandfather’s warehouses: Chicago should encourage new buildings that are more environmentally friendly and bring jobs.

Doing so will keep the City of Chicago moving forward and continue to unveil a new era of Industrial Chicago

By Jaime DiPaulo, Craig Chico, and 1 more