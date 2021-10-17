 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sky’s celebrity fans congratulate team on WNBA title

From Dwyane Wade to Barack Obama to the Cubs, Chicagoans join in the celebration.

By Gene Farris
Chance the Rapper cheers during the final seconds of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. The Sky beat the Mercury to capture the championship.
Paul Beaty/AP

The Sky brought another championship to Chicago, and fans on Twitter took notice.

The team received congratulations ranging from other athletes and teams to politicians and entertainers.

Former President Barack Obama offered his well wishes after the Sky’s win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

“Congrats to our new WNBA champs, @ChicagoSky! I couldn’t be prouder of this team — they worked hard for this moment, and have made our city proud.”

And Sky superfan Chance the Rapper shared his excitement.

“Congrats to @chicagosky on winning the WNBA Finals today, bringing us our first championship in franchise history!!!! The city appreciates yall!!”

Chicago basketball legend Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, shared their emotions after the victory.

The Cubs (the city’s most-recent champions before Sunday) and the Bulls (who have more than a few trophies themselves) welcomed the Sky into the club.

And Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined in the celebration.

