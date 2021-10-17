Sky’s celebrity fans congratulate team on WNBA title

The Sky brought another championship to Chicago, and fans on Twitter took notice.

The team received congratulations ranging from other athletes and teams to politicians and entertainers.

Former President Barack Obama offered his well wishes after the Sky’s win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

Congrats to our new WNBA champs, @ChicagoSky! I couldn't be prouder of this team — they worked hard for this moment, and have made our city proud. https://t.co/Da9cLtvSX4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 17, 2021

Congrats to our new WNBA champs, @ChicagoSky! I couldn’t be prouder of this team — they worked hard for this moment, and have made our city proud. https://t.co/Da9cLtvSX4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 17, 2021

And Sky superfan Chance the Rapper shared his excitement.

Congrats to @chicagosky on winning the WNBA Finals today, bringing us our first championship in franchise history!!!! The city appreciates yall!! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 17, 2021

Congrats to @chicagosky on winning the WNBA Finals today, bringing us our first championship in franchise history!!!! The city appreciates yall!! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 17, 2021

Chicago basketball legend Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, shared their emotions after the victory.

I started crying around the 2 min mark and the tears of joy are still flowing! Man, I'm SO DAMN HAPPY for @Candace_Parker and the @chicagosky EPIC series #WNBAFinals — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 17, 2021

LEGEND!!!!! @Candace_Parker went back home and got that chip!!! Congrts to @chicagosky on winning y’all first — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 17, 2021

The Cubs (the city’s most-recent champions before Sunday) and the Bulls (who have more than a few trophies themselves) welcomed the Sky into the club.

THE CHICAGO SKY: WNBA CHAMPIONS! https://t.co/6bUKVtBWOl — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 17, 2021

And Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined in the celebration.

What a moment.



Congrats champs!



A first but not the last for @chicagosky. pic.twitter.com/YdPx1A6011 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 17, 2021