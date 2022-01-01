2022 WNBA free agency: Our latest reporting

As the Sky’s roster stands now, coach/general manager James Wade has four contracted players: Candace Parker, Azurá Stevens, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard.

2022 WNBA free agency is technically underway with qualifying offers and core designations able to be extended as clocks struck midnight on Jan. 1.

The real action will begin on Jan. 15, when contract negotiations are allowed to get underway, and players start signing contracts on Feb. 1. As the Sky’s roster stands now, coach/general manager James Wade has four contracted players: Candace Parker, Azurá Stevens, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard.

Unrestricted free agents Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Kahleah Copper, Stefanie Dolson, and Astou Ndour-Fall can enter into a contract with any team. If Wade uses the core designation on any of these players, it will prevent them from negotiating with other teams and includes a one-year super max qualifying offer. The cored player could negotiate for a lengthier contract beginning on Jan. 15.

Restricted free agents Diamond DeShields and Lexie brown can accept a qualifying offer any time over the next 13 days if and when Wade extends it. They will be able to negotiate with other teams beginning Jan. 15, but Wade can match any offer they are extended.

Wade's main priority is to establish who his core will be heading into the 2022 season. He has made it clear resigning Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper will be critical while also saying keeping the entire 2021 championship team together is the ultimate goal.

Follow our ongoing 2022 free agency reporting below.