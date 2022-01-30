Stefanie Dolson agrees to terms on multiyear deal with New York Liberty: report

Stefanie Dolson has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the New York Liberty according to a report by The Athletic.

A two-time WNBA All-Star and native of New York, Dolson joined the Sky in 2017 in a trade that sent Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics for Dolson and Kahleah Copper. In five seasons with the Sky, Dolson averaged 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 133 games.

Last season, Dolson was invaluable for the Sky averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24 games. Playing alongside the Sky’s talented backcourt, specifically Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot, Dolson’s reputation as one of the best pick-and-roll bigs was further solidified.

In New York, she will join a young, talented group headlined by guard Sabrina Ionescu and swing player Betnijah Laney and coached by Sandy Brondello.

Dolson has already begun celebrating her new beginning, as she put it, sharing various congratulatory posts on her Instagram.

Replacing Dolson will not be an easy task for the Sky because as coach and general manager James Wade has said in the past, she brings more than what is seen on the court. According to HerHoopStats.com the Sky are working with $908,215 in cap space.

Wade used the core designation on Copper on Jan. 2 which comes with a one-year supermax qualifying offer worth $228,094. Assuming Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley return for similar salaries as they earned in 2021, the Sky will have close to $300,000 left to use on four contracts.

The Sky will need to find a player that can replace Dolson’s production playing behind Candace Parker and Azurá Stevens.