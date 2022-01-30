 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Stefanie Dolson agrees to terms on multiyear deal with New York Liberty: report

A two-time WNBA All-Star and native of New York, Dolson joined the Sky in 2017 in a trade that sent Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics for Dolson and Kahleah Copper. In five seasons with the Sky, Dolson averaged 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 133 games.

By Annie Costabile
Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson celebrates during the final seconds of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) ORG XMIT: ILPB133
Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson celebrates during the final seconds of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) ORG XMIT: ILPB133
Paul Beaty, AP Photos

Stefanie Dolson has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the New York Liberty according to a report by The Athletic.

A two-time WNBA All-Star and native of New York, Dolson joined the Sky in 2017 in a trade that sent Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics for Dolson and Kahleah Copper. In five seasons with the Sky, Dolson averaged 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 133 games.

Last season, Dolson was invaluable for the Sky averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24 games. Playing alongside the Sky’s talented backcourt, specifically Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot, Dolson’s reputation as one of the best pick-and-roll bigs was further solidified.

In New York, she will join a young, talented group headlined by guard Sabrina Ionescu and swing player Betnijah Laney and coached by Sandy Brondello.

Dolson has already begun celebrating her new beginning, as she put it, sharing various congratulatory posts on her Instagram.

Replacing Dolson will not be an easy task for the Sky because as coach and general manager James Wade has said in the past, she brings more than what is seen on the court. According to HerHoopStats.com the Sky are working with $908,215 in cap space.

Wade used the core designation on Copper on Jan. 2 which comes with a one-year supermax qualifying offer worth $228,094. Assuming Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley return for similar salaries as they earned in 2021, the Sky will have close to $300,000 left to use on four contracts.

The Sky will need to find a player that can replace Dolson’s production playing behind Candace Parker and Azurá Stevens.

Next Up In Chicago Sky and WNBA

The Latest

Bengals top Chiefs in overtime to clinch Super Bowl berth

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow led a furious second-half comeback to put the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory.

By Dennis Waszak Jr. | Associated Press

‘Extra’ correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies in jump from building

The Miss USA pageant winner was 30.

By Associated Press

Bulls defensive issues still linger, but focus remains on fixing them

Considering how easily the Bulls scored in their 130-116 win over the Trail Blazers, it was easy to cover up their defensive miscues.

By Joe Cowley

Elected officials decry rise in Asian hate on anniversary of Thai grandfather’s slaying in San Francisco

"Asian Americans have faced unprecedented hate and violence, particularly against our elders," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said in a prerecorded speech played at Sunday’s Asian Justice Rally in Chinatown.

By Tom Schuba

Sam Lafferty’s speed, energy making immediate impact with Blackhawks

Reunited with longtime friend Riley Stillman in Chicago, Lafferty has kept opponents "on their toes" during his first eight games.

By Ben Pope

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said the advisories will roll out in the coming days.

By Associated Press