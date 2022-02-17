Allie Quigley re-signs with Sky on a one-year deal

Sky coach/general manager James Wade took the last major step in solidifying a team that could contend for back-to-back titles, re-signing veteran unrestricted free agent Allie Quigley.

The three-time WNBA All-Star was the last remaining piece in Wade’s starting five after securing Kahleah Copper to an expected two-year deal and Courtney Vandersloot to a one-year deal. Quigley’s and Vandersloot’s signings were announced by the Sky Thursday morning and Coppers is expected to be announced Friday.

Wade’s goal from the onset of free agency was to re-sign his core: Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper. That accomplishment came with casualties, losing Stefanie Dolson to the New York Liberty and Diamond DeShields to the Phoenix Mercury.

Dolson signed a multiyear deal with the Liberty and DeShields was dealt in a three-team sign-and-trade deal that brought Julie Allemand to the Sky from the Indiana Fever and gave Wade the Mercury’s first round pick in 2023. Astou Ndour-Fall announced she would sit out the 2022 season to rest. Even in those three losses, Wade’s other free agency moves ensure the Sky will not skip a beat in 2022.

Emma Meesseman, the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP, agreed to terms with the Sky and will sign by the end of the week, ensuring the team will have another floor spacing big to fill Dolson’s shoes. She adds to the Sky’s two other Finals MVPs in Copper (2021) and Candace Parker (2016).

Meesseman opted out of the 2021 season but averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 20 games for the Mystics in 2020. As a teammate of Vandersloot’s and Quigley’s overseas there’s already a developed chemistry that the Sky will be able to capitalize on.

Quigley was considering retirement following the Sky’s championship run even though there was no indication of a drop off in her level of play. The league’s reigning three-point champ went from a title season where she averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 35 games to being UMMC Ekaterinburg’s second-leading scorer overseas averaging 15.6 points per game.

What some could argue is more impressive about Quigley’s game than any stat is her movement off the ball. Coaches across the league have touted her as one of the toughest guards to defend not only because of her 45.4% three-point percentage, but because of her constant movement off the ball.

Although Wade said he doesn’t care about odds, securing Vandersloot and Quigley undoubtedly makes the Sky heavy favorites to return to the WNBA Finals in 2022.

“The games have to be played,” Wade said. “My job as a GM is to put the best and most complementary team on the floor. That’s what we are working hard to do. We want a team that complements the window of where our players are in their careers. Hopefully we’ve done that. Time will tell.”