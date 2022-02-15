Sky center Astou Ndour will take season off to rest

Sky center Astou Ndour will sit out the upcoming 2022 WNBA season, the team announced on Tuesday.

She decided to take the time off to rest after playing year-round for the last several years.

“We completely understand and support Astou’s decision to take a break this summer — she has played year-round for seven consecutive years now without stop,” Sky general manager and coach James Wade said in a statement. “This was a great opportunity for her to take a much-needed rest, and we are looking forward and hoping to see her back in 2023, ready to go.”

Last year was Ndour’s third with the Sky and sixth overall in the WNBA. She returned to the Sky for the 2021 season on a one-year deal after spending 2020 with the Dallas Wings.

She appeared in 20 games last year, starting eight, and averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.8 rebounds.