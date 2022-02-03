Sky will deal Diamond DeShields to Phoenix in a three-team trade

Diamond DeShields was drafted third overall by the Sky in the 2018 WNBA draft to be the team’s next franchise player.

Almost four years later, DeShields is heading to the Phoenix Mercury in a three-way trade that also includes the Indiana Fever.

The Mercury gets DeShields and is sending Bria Hartley to the Fever. The Fever will also receive Phoenix’s second-round picks in 2022 and 2023. The Sky will send the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft and their first round pick in the 2023 draft to Indiana.

The Sky receive Julie Allemand from the Fever and the Mercury’s 2023 first-round pick.

The exact terms of DeShields’ contract were not disclosed, but according to a league source it’s a two-year deal worth over $300,000.

Since DeShields arrived in Chicago her presence was immediately felt by the city. She gave back to the community with events, most recently an eye clinic that brought free eye exams to over 100 kids and their families at KIPP Bloom College Prep.

In her first year with the Sky, DeShields started all but one game she played in, averaging 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The following year she was named a first-time All-Star.

By 2020 her trajectory with the Sky had begun to change. During the WNBA bubble season, she dealt with a lingering knee injury that prematurely ended her season and required surgery. She averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 games that season.

Upon her return in 2021 she was vocal about working back to her full capabilities, mentally and physically. Halfway through the season, coach James Wade made a change to the starting lineup replacing DeShields with Allie Quigley.

DeShields averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27 minutes a game en route to the Sky’s first WNBA championship. After the confetti settled, DeShields was adamant that she wanted to return to Chicago but as a starter.

“I don’t belong on the bench,” DeShields said in November. “I played the role because that’s what I was called to do [in 2021]. I did that as gracefully as I could but that’s not the role I want.”

DeShields is joining a Mercury team that gave the Sky a fight in the Finals but ultimately couldn’t contend with the completeness of their game. In a lineup with Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner and potentially Tina Charles, DeShields fills a hole the team has at the wing.

Two weeks ago DeShields was honest about the fact she didn’t see herself returning to Chicago saying: “It’s not something I ever envisioned for myself or thought would happen, but things change, feelings change and people change.”

UMMC Ekaterinburg is pursuing the option of paying Courtney Vandersloot to sit out of the 2022 WNBA season, so what the Sky are getting in this sign-and-trade is security. Allemand would also be a great backup to Vandersloot if she does choose to return to the Sky.

Dana Evans has made strides as a rookie point guard and Allemand would help in her continued development as well.

This move by Wade follows his re-signing of WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and the signing of 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. He also added Crystal Bradford to his roster on a training camp contract.

None of these moves have been announced by the team, but are expected to be in the coming week.

Losing DeShields is a blow to the Sky organization and the city that welcomed her as one of its own. If Wade can take care of re-signing Vandersloot and Quigley the Sky will still be in a great position to contend for back-to-back titles.