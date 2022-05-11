Sky get first win of the season behind impressive WNBA debut performance from Rebekah Gardner

Courtside chatter between coaches and opposing staffs and players happens before every game in the WNBA, but Wednesday night the conversation was different.

Two Sky champions made their return to Wintrust Arena as members of the visiting team, center Stefanie Dolson who signed with the Liberty as an unrestricted free agent in February and assistant Olaf Lange, who accepted a job on his wife Sandy Brondello’s staff.

Sky coach/GM James Wade greeted Lange with a hug and laughs at center court during pregame, but left Dolson to her routine.

“She had her game face on,” Wade said ahead of the Sky’s 83-50 win against the Liberty. “So I was a little intimidated.”

Without Allie Quigley, who is working through a right knee injury, it appeared the Sky would have a mismatch in the backcourt against the Liberty’s sizeable guards. Wade tapped Rebekah Gardner to start and she shined in her WNBA debut.

Wade originally signed the 31-year-old guard to a training camp contract. But before she even arrived to camp Wade upgraded her from a training camp contract to part of his 11-player roster. It’s her first WNBA contract since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2012.

After seeing her play overseas against WNBA talent like Sky teammate Kahleah Copper and Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields he knew she belonged on a WNBA roster — his.

During his pregame comments he said he couldn’t wait for everyone to see what Gardner is capable of accomplishing in the WNBA. She finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added four rebounds and two steals Wednesday night.

“I’ve been playing overseas for 10 years,” Gardner said. “Every experience prepared me for this moment. So, I was ready.”

The Sky had the Liberty beat with their size in the post and they exploited the mismatch. The Sky outscored the Liberty 22-10 in the paint in the first half. When they couldn’t get easy looks inside, they had no problem scoring from three shooting 45.5% from deep.

Dana Evans led the game in scoring with 15 points. Candace Parker added 11 points and six rebounds and Emma Meesseman had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Liberty readjusted in the third quarter, attacking the rim more and were able to close that inside scoring gap but they finished the night 13.3% from three and had just four points in transition. Han Xu was the only Liberty player to score in double figures and she came in with under four minutes left in third quarter. Dolson finished with six points and six rebounds.

Along with Quigley, the Sky are without starter WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper who is finishing up her overseas season with Perfumias Avenida in Spain. She is expected be back with the Sky by May 17.

Quigley’s target return date is May 14 against the Minnesota Lynx. She emphasized listening to her body and making decisions that will give her the best chance of being available at the end of the season. She said earlier in the week that if this was Game 4 of the Finals, she would play.

In their season opener the Sky looked like a team that was still searching for cohesion. Wednesday night, they showed the danger of their depth.

“I don’t think our chemistry was there [in Game 1],” Wade said. “We’re still missing some players. We were really focused on building something tonight, setting our identity up a little bit.”

