Monday, June 13, 2022
Phoenix Mercury meet with State Department officials about Brittney Griner

The State Department confirmed the meeting, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

By  Associated Press
   
Representatives from the U.S. State Department updated the Phoenix Mercury on Brittney Griner’s situation.

Rick Scuteri/AP

WASHINGTON — State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

The administration has previously said that it is working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia. Whelan has been held in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage charges he and the U.S. government say are false.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

The Latest
Britain_The_Rolling_Stones_1_.jpg
Music
Mick Jagger of Rolling Stones tests positive for COVID-19
Amsterdam concert postponed just hours before showtime after 78-year-old frontman develops coronavirus symptoms.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago_Police_SUV.jpg
Crime
Naked woman assaults CPD officer, steals his squad car and runs him over — then crashes, police say
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the officer was being treated for leg injuries and a cut to his head after the incident Monday.
By David Struett
 
Phil Mickelson ponders a question at a press conference Monday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., ahead of the U.S. Open.
Golf
Phil Mickelson won’t abandon possibility of playing PGA Tour again
Mickelson said his preference would be “to be able to choose which path I’d like. One or the other or both.”
By Associated Press
 
GettyImages_51832594.jpg
Obituaries
Philip Baker Hall, actor from ‘Boogie Nights’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 90
His roles included Nixon, a gambler and a hardboiled library detective.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Officers investigate where a man was fatally shot inside a car June 10, 2022 on the Lower West Side.
Crime
37 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago over weekend
Twenty-four of those shooting victims, a large majority, were hurt on the South Side. The West Side saw six victims.
By Sun-Times Wire
 