The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

James Wade shares support for Brittney Griner after Russian teammates offered character statements in court

“I was very proud of my old club, UMMC Ekaterinburg, management and her Russian teammates who spoke up for her today in court,” Wade said.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE James Wade shares support for Brittney Griner after Russian teammates offered character statements in court
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT

Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — After the Sky’s 80-68 win over the Sparks on Thursday night, general manager/coach James Wade spent the first two minutes of his news conference talking about Brittney Griner.

“The game is important, we won, but there are some things that are more important,” Wade said. “I want to talk about Brittney Griner. She had a hearing today, and I was very proud of my old club, UMMC Ekaterinburg, managementand her Russian teammates who spoke up for her today in court.”

Griner has been detained in Russia for nearly 150 days after authorities at a Moscow-area airport found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. The Biden administration officially considers Griner to be wrongfully detained. Griner entered a guilty plea last week, admitting to accidentally packing the cartridges.

Griner’s legal team said in a statement that it hopes the judge will consider her decision to accept full responsibility for her actions ahead of sentencing.

Wade coached at UMMC Ekaterinburg, Griner’s Russian club, in 2017-2018. He won a Euroleague title with Griner in 2018. Griner led the Russian club to four Euroleague titles (2016, 2018, 2019, 2021) in her eight years with the team.

Wade talked specifically about Griner’s teammate Evgeniya Belyakova and UMMC general manager Maxim Ryabkov, who were character witnesses for her.

“It’s one thing to hear [support] from us, all the way over here,” Wade said. “To hear it from Russian citizens and people of UMMC — how great of a person she is and how much she means to that community — sometimes it may feel like it’s on deaf ears, but she’s really that great of a person.

“I was proud that you had Russian people in the Russian language expressing how great she is. Hopefully, that falls on the judge’s ears and everybody there to understand. Especially in this political climate that everybody is talking about and is there, they had the courage to actually speak up and go to bat for her. She’s meant a lot not only to us but to them, as well.”

Griner is expected back in court Friday. ESPN’s T.J. Quinn reported that the judge is expected to interrogate her.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky rookie Rebekah Gardner gets her first double-double in 80-68 win over Sparks
Where does Candace Parker fall in WNBA MVP race?
Character witnesses praise Brittney Griner as trial continues
Sky in preliminary talks with Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts and others about investing in franchise
Despite WNBA All-Star Weekend shortfalls, Sky believe the event has strength to stand alone
Sky’s Candace Parker doesn’t want to talk retirement, has confidence in future stars such as Rhyne Howard
The Latest
Sky_vs_Sparks_Juan_Ocampo_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky rookie Rebekah Gardner gets her first double-double in 80-68 win over Sparks
Without a point from Candace Parker, the Sky earned their 18th victory of the season. Parker had a 381-game scoring streak snapped, but she had 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal.
By Annie Costabile
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, July 15, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Johnny Cueto lowered his ERA to 2.80.
White Sox
Johnny Cueto shines again, Luis Robert hits slam in opener of key series for White Sox
With first-inning RBI singles by Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn and a grand slam in the fourth by Robert that KO’d Twins right-hander Sonny Gray, the Sox made an electric first impression.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Dan Kantrovitz, Cubs vice president of scouting, meets with media members in the dugout before a game against the Orioles at Wrigley Field on July 12.
Cubs
MLB Draft preview: Cubs’ No. 7 pick is their highest in eight years
Vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz discussed his draft strategy this week.
By Maddie Lee
 
Family members of Chicago Police Department Officer Daniel Golden stand during a prayer service for him Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Golden was shot in the back after he tried to break up a bar fight in Beverly.
Chicago
‘Pray for a miracle’: Hundreds gather at St. Rita of Cascia to support Chicago cop who was shot, paralyzed trying to break up bar fight
Officer Danny Golden was shot in the back early Saturday after a fight spilled out of Sean’s Rhino Bar & Grill in Beverly.
By Tom Schuba
 