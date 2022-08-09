The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Storm hand Sky 111-100 loss in Sue Bird’s final regular-season game in Chicago

The Storm exposed the inconsistency of the Sky’s defense, beating them 111-100 at Wintrust Arena in Bird’s final regular-season game in Chicago.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Storm hand Sky 111-100 loss in Sue Bird’s final regular-season game in Chicago
Sky_vs_Storm_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg

NBAE via Getty Images

One of Sky general manager/coach James Wade’s early years in the WNBA was spent as a practice player for the Storm. His wife, Edwige Lawson-Wade, played for the Storm, and Wade relished the opportunity to compete against them to stay in shape for his overseas career.

One of the players he went up against was Sue Bird.

In 2006, the summer Wade spent with the Storm, Bird was in her fifth year in the league and already a force with a WNBA championship to her name. The Sky, by comparison, were in their first season in the league.

Wade recalls hounding Bird, putting full-court pressure on her in an attempt to make things as difficult as possible for her.

‘‘Trying to guard me is what it was,’’ Bird recalled in July, laughing. ‘‘There was just something about him. He was always paying attention, always observing and always around. So as he kind of climbed through and eventually got that head-coaching job, none of it was surprising.’’

The trash talk was abundant, Wade said, and Bird returned the favor. For years, Bird joked with Wade about an old Honda Accord he drove.

‘‘Even after I left Seattle, she used to ask me if I traded in that car,’’ Wade said.

The memories extend beyond that summer and into overseas experiences, as Bird and Lawson-Wade shared the court in Europe. The WNBA is a tight-knit community, and the friendship between Wade and Bird serves as one example of that closeness.

Sky star Candace Parker spent years playing with Bird for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia. Her daughter Lailaa fondly called Bird ‘‘Auntie Sue.’’ Guard Courtney Vandersloot doesn’t have memories of sharing the court with Bird, but she has countless as her adversary.

‘‘We obviously played against each other a lot,’’ Vandersloot said. ‘‘I learned she’ll expose you if you aren’t on your top game, and she’s still doing that.’’

On Tuesday, the Storm exposed inconsistencies on the Sky’s defense, beating them 111-100 at Wintrust Arena in Bird’s final regular-season game in Chicago.

The Sky struggled to limit the Storm’s points in the paint in the first half, getting outscored 44-26 inside in the first two quarters. They trailed by 20 points midway through the third and went into the fourth trailing by 11.

Led by Vandersloot, who finished with a game-high 28 points, the Sky got as close as eight points in the fourth but couldn’t overcome the Storm’s offensive superiority. The Storm shot 58.7% from the field, including 45.8% from three-point range, and were perfect from the free-throw line.

Kahleah Copper added 17 points for the Sky, Rebekah Gardner had 12 points and Parker finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“I wouldn’t say this is a wake-up call,” Gardner said. “We know what we need to do. This is a good game that told us going back to back is not going to be easy.”

Before the game, the Sky honored Bird with a pregame video and a pair of custom-made Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The Storm’s Briann January, who also is set to retire after a 14-year WNBA career, was honored with her own highlight video.

Bird finished with 10 points, eight assists and three steals. Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 25 points and former Sky forward Gabby Williams added 21.

The Sky still hold the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, but they could drop to No. 2 with losses Thursday to Aces and Sunday to the Mercury. Regardless of whether they finish first or second, however, they will be back at Wintrust Arena for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs next Wednesday.

Wade addressed the sellout crowd before heading back to the locker room.

‘‘We are going to do everything in our power to put [another championship banner] up there,’’ he said.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Veteran U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson hopeful for Brittney Griner prisoner swap
Led by their ‘Queen of the Fourth,’ Sky edge Sun for franchise-record 25th win
This You Gotta See: Let’s go to the Matts as Eberflus’ Bears take on Nagy’s Chiefs
This year’s Sky team is in a different place closing out the regular season
Sky players aim to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal experiences through new initiative ‘The Net’
Sky take two-game lead in WNBA standings with win over Mystics
The Latest
1240571476.JPG
Cubs
Jason Heyward’s Cubs teammates express appreciation: ‘Incredibly generous person’
The Cubs and Heyward plan to part ways this offseason.
By Maddie Lee
 
Several Sun-Times staffers were winners at the National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Awards during its annual convention Aug. 6 in Las Vegas.
Chicago
National Association of Black Journalists recognizes several works by Sun-Times staffers
The awards recognize “journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cubs assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington called Franmil Reyes’ power a “gift.” File photo.
Cubs
Cubs hoping Franmil Reyes can provide offensive ‘boost’ late in season
The Cubs claimed Reyes off waivers from the Guardians and optioned Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa to clear space on the active roster.
By Maddie Lee
 
A teacher works with a student at Chalmers Elementary in Chicago.
Other Views
We must support our teachers, just like they support our children
The start of the new school year is an opportunity to recommit ourselves to those efforts. A recent report by the Illinois State Board of Education found roughly 5,300 unfilled positions at Illinois schools, including more than 1,000 openings at CPS.
By Kesa Thurman Stovall
 
Gov. J.B.. Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot answer questions about the city’s renewable energy procurement for its buildings and operations at the Chicago Urban League on Monday.
Editorials
Chicago takes an important step toward renewable energy
What’s ground-breaking here is Chicago is using its buying power to help build renewable energy generation that otherwise might never have moved off the drawing boards.
By CST Editorial Board
 