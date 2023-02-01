The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports
sloot_2.jpg

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sky say farewell to Courtney Vandersloot

Vandersloot spent 12 seasons with the Sky,

The Sky’s longest-tenured player, Courtney Vandersloot, will not re-sign with the team.

“Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue a new beginning,” Vandersloot said in a lengthy Instagram post thanking Chicago.

