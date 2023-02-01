Sky say farewell to Courtney Vandersloot
Vandersloot spent 12 seasons with the Sky,
The Sky’s longest-tenured player, Courtney Vandersloot, will not re-sign with the team.
“Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue a new beginning,” Vandersloot said in a lengthy Instagram post thanking Chicago.
Vandersloot spent 12 seasons with the Sky, averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. In that time she became the league’s third overall assist leader, behind Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro with 2,387 career assists.
With the Sky’s championship roster on the brink of breaking up, we answered some of your questions about where things stand.
Best-case scenario, Sky coach/GM James Wade re-signs Vandersloot and Parker and the franchise puts off a rebuild for another year. Worst-case scenario, the Sky are forced to say goodbye to two of the WNBA’s most influential players at the same time.
In his first move of free agency, Wade extended a qualifying offer to Rebekah Gardner. Next up comes some of the biggest hurdles — re-signing the Sky’s unrestricted free agents.
There are a handful of WNBA greats who have won multiple championships in one jersey. Vandersloot has the potential to do that, too. But gone are the days that she is blindly loyal to the franchise that drafted her.
As the Sky brace for a free-agency period in which five of Wade’s players, including Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Candace Parker, will become unrestricted free agents, there are even bigger questions on the table. They start with the Sky’s backcourt.
A stroke of fortune landed point guard Courtney Vandersloot with Sky, and she has turned herself and her team into champs.