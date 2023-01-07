The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

What will it take for the Sky to keep Vandersloot in the picture?

There are a handful of WNBA greats who have won multiple championships in one jersey. Vandersloot has the potential to do that, too. But gone are the days that she is blindly loyal to the franchise that drafted her.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE What will it take for the Sky to keep Vandersloot in the picture?
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Two

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There will be two major dominoes that fall in WNBA free agency this year, creating a ripple effect in the league. They are Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker.

During the next week, speculation about what all of the major players in free agency — Courtney Vandersloot included — will decide will be rampant. But what Vandersloot, a WNBA champion, a four-time All-Star and the No. 3 player in league history in career assists, chooses to do largely will be contingent on whether Stewart stays with the Storm and Parker returns to the Sky.

Stewart reportedly took a meeting with the Liberty’s front-office staff, along with coach Sandy Brondello and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. But that came on the heels of the Storm making Jewell Loyd a core player and Sue Bird saying she would return for one more season, so the likelihood of Stewart leaving to play in her home state of New York wasn’t high last year.

But 2023 is a whole different story. The Liberty have only $382,915 in salary-cap space, more than only the Aces ($138,804) and Wings ($363,396), according to HerHoopStats.com. So it would require some movement on the Liberty’s end to make room for Stewart and still be able to fill out the rest of their roster. On the other end, the Storm have the most cap space in the league ($1,025,564) and have only two players under contract in Loyd and Mercedes Russell.

Stewart helped bring two championships to the Storm (2018 and 2020), but what potentially awaits her with the Liberty is an opportunity to build a new dynasty. One of the lessons to be learned from Parker’s decision to leave the Sparks for the Sky in 2021 is that there’s a lot of glory attached to winning a championship at home. Although Stewart grew up in North Syracuse, four hours from the city, that cannot be overstated.

As far as Parker is concerned, there appear to be only two potential landing spots, and they are the two teams she has played for in her career. To many, Los Angeles is a closed chapter for Parker, regardless of the new regime the Sparks have hired to lead the franchise into the future. But with nearly $1 million to spend in free agency, the Sparks’ ability to build a winning team that might entice Parker shouldn’t be overlooked.

‘‘We are as keenly interested as any party as to what Candace may decide she wants to do,’’ Sparks general manager Karen Bryant said. ‘‘When the time is right, we look forward to paying attention and engaging in conversations if the opportunity presents itself.’’

If we’re engaging in hypotheticals and Stewart signs with the Liberty, that immediately puts them in title contention. Depending on the contract, that might be the case for years to come. Another team with title aspirations in 2023, based on its roster, is the defending champion Aces.

The point is, if Stewart leaves the Storm, Vandersloot is going to need to sign with a team that has a roster capable of beating those two franchises in a series. If Parker re-signs with the Sky, they would be a step closer to having a roster that could, making them more enticing to Vandersloot.

But Vandersloot will be a sought-after commodity in free agency beyond the Storm and Sky. Last year, she met with the Lynx in addition to the Storm and Sky.

What Sky ownership must think about is how it is investing in the franchise in a way that makes Chicago a premier free-agency destination.

Parker signed with the Sky in 2021, of course, but that had more to do with Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and the rest of the roster than it did with the franchise being among the best in terms of player experience.

The Sky are billed as Chicago’s team, but they practice nearly an hour away in Deerfield. And while principal owner Michael Alter has said the franchise is interested in investing in a practice facility someday, other teams are doing that now. Parker told the Sun-Times last summer the one thing that would elevate the Sky even further is if they were based exclusively in Chicago.

Coach and GM James Wade’s priority is to make sure the organization has the right coaches and staff to continue developing a culture that appeals to players. He told the Sun-Times the Sky will be bringing on a second player-development coach this season to work with Jeff Pagliocca, whom the team brought on last year. Wade’s coaching staff of Tonya Edwards, Emre Vatansever and Ann Wauters will remain the same.

There are a handful of WNBA greats who have won multiple championships in one jersey. Vandersloot has the potential to do that, too. But gone are the days that she is blindly loyal to the franchise that drafted her.

Wade has dominated free agency in the last two years, signing Parker and winning a championship in 2021, then following it up with a free-agency class that earned him executive of the year in 2022. So as far as track records go, his should offer fans some comfort.

But if the Sky aren’t careful, they will lose Vandersloot and be in a position where they’re playing catch-up with the rest of the league — on and off the court. 

NOTE:The WNBA’s period for qualifying offers is Jan. 11-20. On Jan. 21, free agents can begin negotiations. The Sun-Times’ free-agency tracker webpage with all 12 WNBA teams’ free agents will go live Jan. 11.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Predictions for the Sky’s 2023 free agents
A look back at Chicago sports in 2022, a year defined by heartbreak
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
Rebekah Gardner is getting back to her outside shot after a rookie season playing inside
Suns, Mercury franchises to be sold for $4 billion
The Latest
merlin_110556444.jpg
Sports Saturday
The future of U.S. figure skating includes rising stars Alexa Gasparotto and Nathan Chapple
This month Gasparotto competing at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and Chapple competing at the World University Games, will make history.
By Annie Costabile
 
Is it a muskie frozen in ice at Shabbona Lake? Ed Potocki
Sports
Muskie on ice? World-record lake whitefish, Christmas trees & crappie, fishing DuSable Harbor
Look close to see what looks like a muskie in ice, the world-record lake whitefish, using Christmas trees for crappie and a question on fishing DuSable Harbor are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_108837057.jpg
Bears
Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the NFL with 124 receptions for 1,771 yards, with eight touchdowns. He faces a banged-up Bears secondary — Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell are out and Kyler Gordon (groin) is questionable.
By Mark Potash
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Two women refuse to see sister if she’s with her boyfriend, who did time
The siblings’ mother believes he deserves a second chance and laments that her daughters’ objections keep the family apart.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
Sports Saturday
Patrick Everson and the Supremes
From waiting for SCOTUS’ decision to chronicling its aftermath, this ‘‘recording star’’ has seen it all.
By Rob Miech
 