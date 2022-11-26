The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Sports Saturday

Sky’s backcourt hinges on Vandersloot’s decision in free agency

As the Sky brace for a free-agency period in which five of Wade’s players, including Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Candace Parker, will become unrestricted free agents, there are even bigger questions on the table. They start with the Sky’s backcourt.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky’s backcourt hinges on Vandersloot’s decision in free agency
merlin_105994499.jpg

Dana Evans dribbles the ball during the third period of the Chicago Sky game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena, Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One of the Sky’s greatest attributes during the 2022 season was their depth.

That quality was so impressive it earned coach/GM James Wade executive of the year honors, adding to his resume which includes 2019 WNBA coach of the year. But as the Sky came undone in the playoffs — losing to the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the semifinals after holding an 11-point lead with seven minutes to play — the question of whether that depth was effectively used came into question.

Now, as the Sky brace for a free-agency period in which five of Wade’s players, including Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Candace Parker, will become unrestricted free agents, there are even bigger questions on the table. They start with the Sky’s backcourt.

Dana Evans averaged 11.5 minutes per game in 2022, and in that time displayed her potential to be an elite combo guard. But she hasn’t been given enough reps yet to prove that potential can be sustained, a side effect of playing behind Vandersloot. The addition of Julie Allemand added to the crowded depth chart.

Allemand was used as the first substitution for Vandersloot in Wade’s rotation with Evans coming in to play alongside Allemand or as the third option at point guard. Next year, Evans wants to see her role evolve.

“I want to be on the court,” Evans said during exit interviews. “I want to show what I can do. I want to be a factor. I don’t want to be a cheerleader on the bench.”

Evans is playing overseas in Turkey for Besiktas JK and leads the team in scoring, averaging 19 points to go with her 4.4 assists, three rebounds and 1.6 steals. The two-time ACC player of the year at Louisville has earned a more solidified role in the WNBA. The question is, will it be with the Sky?

The answer depends in large part on Vandersloot’s future in Chicago.

The guards are substantially different. Vandersloot is an unparalleled passer, while Evans in her first two seasons has shown an aggressive scoring mentality that could continue to blossom if given more playing time. What’s similar, though, is how Sky fans have embraced both players.

Vandersloot is the face of the franchise, but Evans could very well be the future.

It might be easy to chalk Evans’ fast-growing fan base to the fact that she grew up in Gary, Indiana. Or it could be the way Evans plays. Like Vandersloot, Evans is all grit and heart when she steps on the court.

There are a lot of potential scenarios for the backcourt in 2023.

Vandersloot could leave, opening the door to a preseason competition for the vacant spot at starting point guard. Allemand also could opt not to return for the 2023 WNBA season. Playing in Europe is Allemand’s preference, she told the Sun-Times in July. She evaluates her participation in the WNBA year by year.

“You never know with injuries and mentally,” Allemand said in July. “It’s hard to play all year and never stop. Sometimes you need a break. I can’t say for sure I will be here, but I am still under contract, and if I have the opportunity I will come back.”

Although Evans and Allemand weren’t a backcourt combination that was heavily used last season, they showed their potential as the Sky’s guard combo of the future. Whether that future is imminent is contingent on Wade’s moves in free agency, beginning with whether or not he can re-sign Vandersloot.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
The WNBA still needs Candace Parker
Brittney Griner is moved to Russian penal colony
Candace Parker indicates she might return to WNBA in 2023
Brittney Griner never should have been in Russia
Russia sends Brittney Griner to penal colony to serve sentence
What do the recent WNBA coaching hires mean for the Sky?
The Latest
El Paseo Community Garden.
News
Chicago design studio has MAPPED out local community-based resources
With accessibility at the forefront of its work, MAPPED aims to “democratize information” about design projects around the city.
By Nicky Andrews
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Latest loss for the Bulls exactly what Billy Donovan has been warning
The coach has been saying since the start of the season that this year was going to be even “harder than last.’’ Friday’s overtime loss in Oklahoma City was evidence of that, as Donovan is still trying to get his players to buy into the new-look offense.
By Joe Cowley
 
Irene Cara is photographed during an interview in Los Angeles, in 1990. The singer-actress has died at the age of 63.&nbsp;
Music
Irene Cara, ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame’ singer dies at 63
The Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist passed away in her Florida home, her publicist announced via statement.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
unnamed__2_.jpg
Chicago Fire
Ezra Hendrickson passes chemistry test in first year with Fire
Hendrickson is confident in the culture he instilled during the 2022 season.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Justin Fields
Bears
The Bears have become unlikely action heroes in Las Vegas
Bet on it: Fields has quickly increased Bears’ popularity with bettors
By Rob Miech
 