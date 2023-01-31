The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Courtney Vandersloot will not re-sign with Sky

Vandersloot spent 12 seasons with the Sky, averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. In that time she became the league’s third overall assist leader, behind Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro with 2,387 career assists.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Courtney Vandersloot was drafted by the Sky in 2011 with the third overall pick and has played her entire career in Chicago.

Courtney Vandersloot announced on Instagram that she will not re-sign with the Sky.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

For the first time in her career, Courtney Vandersloot will suit up for a team other than the Sky she announced on Instagram.

“Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue a new beginning,” Vandersloot said.

After ruling out the Sky Vandersloot is deciding between the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm and New York Liberty according to previous reports that included the Sky among her four landing spots.

Vandersloot spent 12 seasons with the Sky, averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. In that time she became the league’s third overall assist leader, behind Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro with 2,387 career assists. Without question, Vandersloot’s greatest accomplishment in a Sky uniform was bringing the franchise it’s first WNBA championship in 2021.

After the departures of multiple franchise players, Sylvia Fowles in 2015 and Elena Delle Donne in 2017, Vandersloot remained loyal to the team that drafted her. Ahead of the 2021 season, she helped recruit the Sky’s biggest free agent signing, Candace Parker.

The move marks a significant turning point in the history of the franchise. Without Parker and Vandersloot the Sky’s rebuild era is solidified.

As it currently stands the Sky have five players under contract entering the 2023 season, Copper, Dana Evans, Julie Allemand, Li Yueru and Ruthy Hebard.

Evans has shown flashes of greatness in the WNBA but has yet to be given a consistent shot at proving her ability as a starter in this league. She’s going into the 2023 season on an unprotected rookie scale contract. Her impact will depend largely on whether or not Wade looks to fill the hole left by Vandersloot with a veteran on the free-agent market or in the draft. One thing that is clear, Evans has proven she is ready for an expanded role.

How Wade replaces Vandersloot also depends largely on whether or not Allemand returns for the 2023 WNBA season.

\The Sky acquired her in a three-team trade that sent Diamond DeShields to the Phoenix Mercury in 2022. Her contract runs through the 2023 season before she becomes a reserved player in 2024.

