The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky select Kayana Traylor with the 23rd overall pick in WNBA draft, Kseniya Malashka with the 35th

Traylor and Malashka will be competing for a spot on Wade’s roster when training camp opens on April 30 in Deerfield.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky select Kayana Traylor with the 23rd overall pick in WNBA draft, Kseniya Malashka with the 35th
Tennessee v Virginia Tech

Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The wait since the Sky’s last draft selection felt like an eternity.

In reality, it was two years ago when coach/general manager James Wade and the Sky had their last draft pick before Monday night.

And with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, the Sky selected Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor, the team’s first selection since taking Natasha Mack in the second round in 2021 with the 16th pick. 

Wade spoke about seven players he was considering with the 23rd and 35th overall picks. Ultimately, he said Traylor was someone whose maturity stood out. As the second round ticked by, Wade said the Sky staff was just hoping she would still be available. 

“Her qualities as a player seem to be the same she has as a person and a teammate,” Wade said. “The second round was really slow for us. We were just waiting to hear her name called. Once we got to 20, we thought ‘OK, we just have three more picks.’ If teams could just overlook her three more times, we thought we were in a good position.” 

Over the last two years, Wade has dealt four of the Sky’s six draft picks from the 2022 and 2023 classes. In doing so, he acquired guards Dana Evans in 2021 and Julie Allemand in 2022. This year, he brought in guard Marina Mabrey in a trade that sent the fifth overall pick to the Dallas Wings, who used it to select UConn shooting guard Lou Lopez Senechal. 

Wade is working with virtually a new roster in 2023 aside from returning starter Kahleah Copper and reserves Evans and Ruthy Hebard. In free agency, he added backcourt depth with Courtney Williams to go along with Mabrey. 

After losing their longest-tenured player, four-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, the Sky are without a floor general. Instead, it’s likely that they’ll use a rotation at the point with Mabrey and Evans. 

Wade didn’t bring Traylor in with the expectation that she’ll be an option at point guard. He said she has the capabilities to run an offense, but he sees her as another off-ball guard option. 

“She doesn’t waste possessions with bad shot selection,” Wade said. “She’s either at the rim or relocating for threes, which we really liked.” 

Traylor spent her first three college seasons at Purdue, where she averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game. She played her last two seasons at Virginia Tech, helping lead the Hokies to their first Final Four appearance. 

But Wade said it wasn’t Traylor’s tournament performance that landed her on the Sky’s draft board. 

“Of course, [her tournament performance] stood out,” Wade said. “But we watched her all season.” 

With the Sky’s second pick of the night, Wade took forward Kseniya Malashka from Middle Tennessee. As a redshirt senior, Malashka averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. 

South Carolina’s 2021-22 National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston was selected by the Indiana Fever with the first overall pick, as expected. Maryland’s Diamond Miller was selected by the Minnesota Lynx with the second pick, and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was picked third by the Wings. 

The Sky’s training-camp roster is 16 players deep with the additions of Traylor and Malashka. With 10 spots on Wade’s roster already seemingly spoken for, competition in Deerfield when training camp opens April 30 for the remaining two spots will be fierce. 

“If they play and take in as much information as fast as they can and continue to work hard, it’ll be a good camp for them,” Wade said. 

Next Up In Chicago Sky
WNBA expanding charter travel to include entire playoffs and specific regular season games
Sky coach/GM James Wade’s plan for WNBA Draft is simple: ‘Take the best player possible’
Looking back at the Sky’s notable players who were drafted outside of the first round
Kahleah Copper’s jersey retirement serves as reminder of her basketball beginnings
Sky’s Isabelle Harrison views 2023 season as a reintroduction
The 2023 WNBA season has all the makings of a breakout year for Sky guard Dana Evans
The Latest
FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback, “The Diary of Anne Frank”. A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School
Nation/World
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida high school
School officials removed the illustrated version of the popular diary after a conservative advocacy group said it minimized the Holocaust.
By Mike Schneider | Associated Press
 
The Wild beat the Blackhawks 4-2 at the United Center on Monday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks collapse late in loss to Wild, remain tied for last place
The Hawks conceded three goals in the final six minutes Monday en route to a 4-2 defeat, their 11th in their last 12 games — despite outshooting the Wild 42-22 and dominating the first two periods.
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly held the Mariners to one run through five innings on Monday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s bounceback lays groundwork for Nico Hoerner’s walk-off vs. Mariners
The Cubs beat the Mariners 3-2 in the 10th inning of the series opener Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man shot and killed in Burbank
The man, 32, was in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, just outside Chicago city limits, when he was shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Nation/World
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
Five people were killed in the shooting inside Old National Bank. Police shot and killed the gunman. This is the 15th mass killing in the United States this year.
By Dylan Lovan | Associated Press and Claire Galofaro | Associated Press
 