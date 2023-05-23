The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky tapping into artificial intelligence with new partnership with GameOn Technology

In conjunction with the launch of their new app, the Sky became the third WNBA team to get into the AI game, partnering with GameOn Technology, a company specializing in AI chat.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky tapping into artificial intelligence with new partnership with GameOn Technology
Screenshot_2023_05_23_at_5.41.13_PM.png

GameOn’s AI chat is available to Sky fans through the team’s redeveloped app and will be available on the team’s website Friday.

provided photo

The Sky are tapping into a new resource to expand their business objectives: artificial intelligence.

In conjunction with the launch of their new app, the Sky became the third WNBA team to get into the AI game, partnering with GameOn Technology, a company specializing in AI chat.

‘‘A big part of this is about focusing on the end user, the fan,’’ Alex Beckman, the CEO of GameOn Technology, told the Sun-Times. ‘‘What the Sky and GameOn agree on is we can take the conversation to them and make it good business.’’

The Aces and Fever became the first WNBA franchises to launch the AI chat when they added the feature to their websites in March. Beckman’s goal is to work with all 12 WNBA franchises by the end of the year.

GameOn and the Sky have been working together since January to bring the chat function to fans this season. It’s currently available through the Sky’s redeveloped app and will be available on the team’s website Friday and on Facebook Messenger in the future.

The conversational chat allows fans to ask questions ranging from ‘‘When is the Sky’s next game?’’ to ‘‘What are Kahleah Copper’s averages?’’

In an instant, the AI chat responds by using information gathered from the Sky’s website. This feature gives the team complete brand control over the information being provided. The team also can limit what questions the AI chat can answer. If, for example, the Sky doesn’t post game highlights, the chat won’t be able to pull them up, if asked.

‘‘Every piece of information we have comes from our client,’’ Beckman said. ‘‘What the platform does is connect with any database the Sky has to answer those questions.’’

Specific questions the chat can’t answer will return a generic response, prompting users to select from a list of available resources. If, for example, a fan asks, ‘‘When did Copper win Finals MVP?’’ they aren’t going to get an answer. Instead, they will be provided with Copper’s most recent stats and an option to follow her player profile.

Beckman said his company is focused on being responsible. If there is a question the chat can’t answer, the technology will acknowledge that by providing one of those generic responses, as opposed to fans seeing ‘‘AI hallucinations.’’

‘‘When AI doesn’t know the answer, AI sometimes doesn’t admit it doesn’t know the answer,’’ Beckman said. ‘‘It likes to make up an answer. AI is being programmed by humans to think like humans. So when it’s a question it should know the answer to but doesn’t have the exact answer in its data set, it makes up an answer. That’s a hallucination.’’

The partnership with GameOn is one of several developments the Sky focused on this offseason. The app, which relaunched Tuesday, was retooled with the company Raw Engineering in the last six months.

GameOn is also responsible for developing apps for several NBA teams, including the Kings and Grizzlies.

‘‘[The updated app] should provide better technology and new capabilities in the future, including loyalty programs down the road,’’ said Tania Haladner, the Sky’s vice president of integrated marketing. ‘‘But the biggest change will be better design and better functionality.’’

When fans arrive for the Sky’s home opener Friday against the Mystics, they will see more merchandise, including player jerseys. The Sky partnered with Campus Customs to provide broad options online and in person. Team-shop locations will be available on the upper concourse level, and there will be a newly added shop for courtside ticket holders.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
James Wade on bond with Brittney Griner: ‘It’s bigger than basketball’
Sky improve to 2-0 with win over Mercury in Brittney Griner’s return to Phoenix
Elizabeth Williams is the embodiment of Sky’s defensive identity
New-look Sky open season with road victory, thanks to strong defensive performance
Sika Koné makes it to Minnesota for Sky’s season opener
Sky’s roster takes shape in final hour before deadline
The Latest
Esmeralda Hernandez, 46, near her home in Little Village. She’s against plans now being considered in Springfield that would widen the nearby Stevenson Expressway.
Environment
Stevenson Expressway road-widening plans have some in Little Village worried air pollution will get worse
Little Village residents, already exposed to high levels of air pollution, fear that a legislative plan that would add lanes, paid for with private funding, would worsen health risks.
By Aydali Campa | Inside Climate News and Brett Chase
 
AR_230529748.jpg
Crime
Suspected arson causes ‘significant’ damage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
A person of interest has been detained, authorities say. The blaze caused $50,000 in damage to the shrine, a sacred site to many Chicago-area Catholics.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich is photographed in Washington, DC on Nov. 7, 2022. The Emmy-award winning TV host, author and restaurateur explores the immigrant experience through food in the PBS special “Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us.”&nbsp;
Taste
Chef Lidia Bastianich celebrates immigrants and their food, culture in PBS special
In “Flavors that Define Us,” Bastianich travels to both new and established immigrant communities, and asks arrivals about their motivations, challenges and experiences.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
merlin_113584326.jpg
Crime
Man shot, killed in Edgewater
The man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jake Burger fields ground balls before the White Sox’ game against the Guardians Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP)
White Sox’ Burger could get playing time at second base
“If I feel it’s going to help us win, I’m doing it,” Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s done it before. He looks OK over there.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 