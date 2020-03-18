Lightfoot to deliver live, televised address on city response to coronavirus

For the second time in her 10-month tenure, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will use a live, televised address delivered in prime-time to confront a crisis threatening Chicago. Only this time, the threat is to public health as well as city finances.

On Thursday night, Lightfoot will address Chicagoans from her City Hall office to outline what she calls the “comprehensive and proactive steps” she has already taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Chicago and “preview measures” she plans to take in the weeks ahead.

“This is a make or break moment as COVID-19 is one of the greatest public health threats of our lifetime. Now is the time for bold, urgent and transparent leadership, not false claims and political games,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying in a statement.

“In the midst of unprecedented uncertainty, residents turn to their public officials and expect us to take swift and decisive action grounded in the data to ensure the well-being of their personal health and financial security. Frankly, they should demand nothing less.”

Already, Chicago Public Schools are also closed on orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with bars, on-site dining in restaurants and cafes and all public gatherings larger than 50 people.

The mayor has canceled Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and disclosed that she’s shutting down the police academy, suspending “certain non-essential government services that cannot be performed from home” by city employees and allowing authorized workers who can to work from home for two weeks.

With only three aldermen in attendance, Lightfoot gaveled Wednesday’s City Council meeting to order and recessed it until April 15, when aldermen will, hopefully gather again in person, or via tele-conferencing.

Council meeting recessed until April 15–we hope. pic.twitter.com/vPVZ00jwMe — Fran Spielman (@fspielman) March 18, 2020

One her way out down the hall, Lightfoot said she would hold a conference call with reporters at 1 p.m.

Lightfoot has said she is working with the Illinois Restaurant Association to craft a “local package” to support restaurants, other small businesses, hourly and tipped workers severely impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re working with city departments to finalize those lists of non-essential government services and the specific employees that will be affected,” the mayor told reporters on a conference call earlier this week.

“Public safety — including the Police Department, the Fire Department, OEMC — will continue to operate at full-staffing levels. And critical services — including sanitation, water and airport operations — will also remain fully-staffed and operational.”

The mayor was asked what would happen to those city employees deemed “non-essential” whose jobs cannot be performed via tele-work.

“They will be at home and they will be paid and continue to receive their normal benefits, including health care,” Lightfoot said.

“Some of them will be tele-working and providing support from a distance. I wouldn’t say they were getting paid to stay at home and do nothing. That’s not what this is intended to do.”

The mayor stressed that all city employees — ”whether they’re working outside or working from home or if their function is suspended — will be paid and will continue to receive their normal benefits, including health care.”

The last time Lightfoot delivered a prime-time address, it was to confront the city’s financial crisis caused, in large part, by skyrocketing pension payments. But the only real news to come out of that speech was her claim that the deficit she inherited from former Mayor Rahm Emanuel was $838 million — far more than her predecessor claimed.

Ultimately, Lightfoot’s $11.6 billion budget was precariously balanced with one-time revenues, including: a $300 million tax increment financing surplus, the largest in Chicago history; a $1.5 billion refinancing, with all $210 million in savings claimed up-front; and a $93 million clawback from the Chicago Public Schools for pension and security costs the city used to pay for.

Recent refinancing triggered $310 million savings, $100 million more than planned. The mayor is also counting on $163 million from raising ambulance fees paid by private insurers and getting federal approval for reimbursements administered by the state for ambulance transports for low-income patients on Medicaid.

With conventions and concerts cancelling, professional sports leagues on hiatus and more and more employees working from home, city revenues are dropping like a rock.

A budget based on a bunch of shaky assumptions even before the crisis will now hemorrhage revenue from taxes on everything from amusements, retail sales, hotel rooms and restaurant meals to parking and gasoline not to mention lost congestion fees. CTA fares are also certain to take a hit.

It’s not clear whether the mayor’s prime-time address will confront the financial impact of the pandemic or whether she will confine her remarks to public health.

Nine progressive aldermen aren’t waiting for the mayor’s solution to the precipitous drop in city revenues. They’re proposing a plan of their own that includes:

• A property tax abatement for “at least 120 days” after restaurants and small businesses are allowed to re-open.

• A state payroll tax cut, a moratorium on business tax and license fee collections.

• An emergency fund to provide no-interest loans and grants to businesses and employees impacted by the virtual shut-down.

• A moratorium on foreclosures, evictions, utility shut-offs and late payment penalties.

• A guarantee that Chicago Public School employees — including full-time and substitute teachers, support personnel and parent workers — will be paid for the duration of the crisis, even if schools remain closed.