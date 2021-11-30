 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mayor Lightfoot travels to DC for White House, Capitol meetings

Lightfoot will be discussing city priorities with members from the Illinois delegation at a dinner Tuesday evening hosted by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in his Capitol office.

By Lynn Sweet
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be in Washington between Tuesday and Friday. In a May 2019 visit, she met with Pete DeFazio, the Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Photo by Lynn Sweet

WASHINGTON – Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives in Washington on Tuesday and will be here through Friday for a series of meetings in the Capitol and White House for, among other matters, landing new infrastructure funds for the city.

She will be discussing city priorities with members from the Illinois delegation at a dinner Tuesday night hosted by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in his Capitol office.

The Chicago Sun-Times has also learned that while in Washington, Lightfoot will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, Mitch Landrieu; and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice.

On Wednesday, Lightfoot will be at the White House with President Joe Biden for an event marking World AIDS Day.

In a statement, City Hall officials said the mayor will “visit with top White House officials and senior leaders to advocate on behalf of Chicago’s residents, maximizing historic Federal investments in COVID response, infrastructure, and in our communities and families.”

Lightfoot travels here as the Biden administration and Senate Democrats continue to map strategy to get the support of Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, for passage of Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, which contains the president’s signature social spending and climate provisions.

Lightfoot was last at the White House on Nov. 15, when Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law. Some $17 billion will flow from the measure to Illinois, with hundreds of millions of dollars to individual units of government, such as the City of Chicago and Cook County, and agencies, for example, the CTA, Metra and PACE.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Nikola Vucevic doing his best to fit in and give Bulls a ‘Big Three’

Charlotte allows opposing teams to score a lot of points, but still the Bulls are hoping that Vucevic’s 30-point explosion on Monday was a sign of things to come. If it is the rest of the Eastern Conference should beware.

By Joe Cowley

Josephine Baker first Black woman to be honored at France’s Pantheon

Baker was joining other French luminaries honored at the site, including philosopher Voltaire, scientist Marie Curie and writer Victor Hugo.

By Associated Press

Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania: Sources

Oz — a longtime New Jersey resident — would enter a Republican field that is resetting with an influx of candidates and a new opportunity to appeal to voters loyal to former President Donald Trump, now that the candidate endorsed by Trump has just exited the race.

By Associated Press

Are yams and sweet potatoes the same thing? 5 key questions answered 

Even though both are starchy tubers, sweet potatoes and yams are not the same species or even in the same family.

By USA TODAY Network

Police release photos of two wanted in Red Line robbery at Grand Avenue

The pair, one of them in a wheelchair, confronted the victim around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in an elevator at the station, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Naperville man charged in DUI crash that killed 3 was driving at 122 mph: Prosecutors

Brendan Wydajewski was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed Oct. 30 into another car in Lisle.

By Sun-Times Wire