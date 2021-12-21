Chicago likely to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, industry leader says

Chicago restaurant patrons likely will be required to show proof of vaccination and a driver’s license before dining indoors, but weekly testing could be enough for restaurant employees, the president of the Illinois Restaurant Association said Tuesday.

Sam Toia said he has urged Mayor Lori Lightfoot to postpone the mitigations until Jan. 3 and exempt restaurant employees from the vaccination requirement to avoid exacerbating staff shortages as high as 25 percent in some Chicago restaurants that already has dramatically reduced service.

“Usually in a dining room, a wait person has like a four-table station. Right now, they’re doing six- or seven-table stations. That’s why people are waiting longer” for their food, Toia said.

“If you lose more people, what is the wait supposed to do a 10-table station? It ain’t happening . . . You go out to eat for the food. But you come back for the service.”

Lightfoot has said she is determined to curb the winter surge of coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant without forcing Chicago restaurants to close their dining rooms again or reimpose capacity limits.

On Tuesday, the mayor will announce just how she plans to do that.

After extensive negotiations with the city, Toia said the city is “moving toward requiring” restaurant patrons to show their vaccination cards and driver’s licenses before entering indoor dining rooms.

“Some people are asking, ‘Do you have to have the vaccine and the booster?’ The CDC has not come out saying the booster has to be part of it. So not at this point. You would just show that you’ve had the vaccine. Two shots,” he said.

To avoid “hindering our industry’s very fragile recovery,” Toia said he has pleaded with the mayor to exempt restaurant employees from the vaccination requirement so long as they test negative on a weekly basis.

The mayor appears willing to entertain that “business-friendly compromise,” he said.

“They said, ‘We hear you and we’ll try to get there,’” Toia said.

“I think it’s gonna take effect after the holidays, number one. And number two, can we make sure that employees can show a COVID negative test to go to work if they don’t have the vaccine.”

Twice already during the pandemic, Chicago restaurants and bars have been forced to stop serving patrons indoors and shift to carry-out. They have also been forced to endure months of capacity limits.

Roughly 20% of Chicago’s more than 7,300 restaurants did not survive the pandemic.

Yet another indoor shutdown would only trigger even more closings, Toia said.

A vaccine requirement for restaurant employees could nearly double that 20% closure rate, he said.

Toia said he has asked the mayor to delay the mitigations until Jan. 3. It was not clear whether City Hall would honor that request.

What about the problems posed by having to deny entry to unvaccinated restaurant patrons who demand to be seated anyway?

“We’ve talked about that with the mayor and the mayor’s people as well. She said she would think about some penalties we could have in place if that is a problem. If someone is giving someone a hard time at the door,” Toia said.

Chicago’s test positivity rate is 7.3% - nearly double the 4.1% daily average of last week. And the city is averaging 1,776 cases a day, up 79% from 991 a week ago.

Hospitalizations are up 12%, from 56 a day a week ago to 62 a day now.