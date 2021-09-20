WATCH: Lightfoot delivers 2022 budget address to City Council

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday seized what she called a “once in a lifetime opportunity to transform” Chicago.

The mayor proposed a $16.7 billion 2022 budget that raises Chicago’s property tax levy by $76.5 million, but uses one-time revenues, debt refinancing and a $1.9 billion avalanche of federal relief funds to make scores of other strategic investments.

“Chicago’s 2022 ‘Recovery Budget’ will allow us to not only fulfill the obligations we have to our residents, but future generations — and that is to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our city for the better,” Lightfoot was prepared to say in her budget address to the City Council.

“With $1.9 billion in key and enhanced investments, we will develop Chicago into a safer, strong and more prosperous place in which people can safely raise a family, build a business and make a better life for themselves. As much as these investments are a commitment to our city’s immediate and most urgent needs, they are also bridges to the brighter future that is just over the horizon.”

For the second straight year, Lightfoot’s budget is balanced with one-time revenues.

It includes $131.4 million in savings from “improved fiscal management”; $21.6 million in health care savings; $46.2 million in lower-than-expected costs from the new eight-year police contract and $62.6 million from “improved revenue projections.”

It also calls for the city to refinance $1.2 billion in debt and use $232 million of the $254 million savings to bankroll four years of back pay for Chicago Police officers. The remaining $22 million will help close the $733 million budget gap.

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot delivers the 2022 Budget Address in City Council Chambers. #ChiBudget22 https://t.co/GOooNVjF0M https://t.co/qJC8tpam3e — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 20, 2021

Once again, the mayor’s plan to eliminate her own budget shortfall includes off-loading costs to Chicago Public Schools.

This time, CPS will be asked to cover $75 million in pension costs for school administrators who draw their retirement checks from the Municipal Employees Pension Fund.

But the budget also declares a $271.6 million tax-increment-financing surplus, with $150.2 million of that money going to CPS.

Separate and apart from the $1.2 billion debt refinancing is the financial shell game Lightfoot has devised to get around the U.S. Treasury Department’s ban on using federal COVID-19 relief funds to retire debt.

The mayor originally intended to use more than half of the $1.9 billion in federal relief funds headed to Chicago to retire $465 million in scoop-and-toss borrowing and cancel plans to borrow $500 million more.

But when the Treasury Department guideline nixed that idea, the mayor’s financial team devised an end-run.

Instead, the mayor plans to use $782 million in relief funds to replace revenues lost to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and set aside $152.4 million in stimulus funds for revenue replacement in 2023. Another $385 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to bankroll “essential existing and new programs” next year.

The infusion of federal cash will free up corporate fund revenues to retire the refinanced debt, often called “scoop-and-toss” because it scoops up existing debt and by stretching out the payments, then tosses that obligation further into the future.

A presentation distributed to influential aldermen shows Chicago’s property tax levy will actually rise by $76.5 million.

That includes $22.9 million for the automatic escalator tied to the consumer price index; $25 million to bankroll the 2022 installment of Lightfoot’s $3.7 billion capital plan and $28.6 million captured from “new property.”

Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said he has no problem with the “new property” portion of the levy increase. That’s an annual growth that average homeowners won’t feel. It’s always been considered “an addition to the levy — not a true property tax increase.”

He’s also willing to swallow the $25 million property tax increase for the capital plan on grounds there is “very little argument about the need for new roads, bridges, sidewalks and viaducts.”

But, at a time when beleaguered Chicago property owners are already reeling from skyrocketing reassessments, Hopkins said the automatic escalator needs to be repealed.

“It’s very modest in terms of the totality of our revenue picture. But, it prevents us from being able to reassure residents that we’re doing everything we can to hold the line on property taxes,” Hopkins said.

“People are just so fed up with skyrocketing property tax bills. There’s a psychological impact to that where it’s one of the decisions people claim motivates them to leave Chicago. We really heard a lot of pushback last year when the automatic increase provision was adopted. People don’t like it. We need to seek alternatives.”

Lightfoot moved up her 2022 budget address by a month to coincide with the unveiling of her plan to spend the $1.9 billion avalanche of federal relief on its way to Chicago.

That’s where much of the action will be during this year’s budget hearings, as aldermen continue to push back against Lightfoot’s plan to use a financial shell game of sorts to get around the Treasury Department’s ban on using federal COVID-19 relied funds to retire debt.

The grand total of new investments is $1.2 billion. That includes $567.6 million in federal relief and $660 million from the Lightfoot’s 2022 capital bond issue.

The list includes: $202 million to reduce homelessness; $52 million in new investments for mental health initiatives; $150 million for youth programming and $85 million for violence interventions.

To combat global warming, the mayor’s budget calls for planting 75,000 new trees.

The budget also includes several new or enhanced programs to relieve the burden on low-income Chicagoans driven into debt and bankruptcy by the city’s over-reliance on ticket revenues.

That includes so-called “fix-it tickets” for certain compliance violations like an invalid or missing city sticker and a 50% reduction in tickets for low-income drivers.