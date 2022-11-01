The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
City Hall News Metro/State

After West Side mass shooting, Lightfoot calls for statewide ban on assault weapons and ‘switches’ that turn handguns into machine guns

‘Last night’s shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals,’ Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE After West Side mass shooting, Lightfoot calls for statewide ban on assault weapons and ‘switches’ that turn handguns into machine guns
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After a shootout in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged state lawmakers Tuesday to ban assault rifles and devices that turn semiautomatic weapons into machine guns.

“Last night’s shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals,” Lightfoot said in a written statement about Monday night’s shooting in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street. “We must have a statewide ban, and I urge the legislature to act.”

Mayoral spokesman Ryan Johnson said Lightfoot was “referring to assault weapons and weapons modifications that create automatic firing.”

Her appeal came days after a Sun-Times, WBEZ and NPR investigation foundthat Chicago police in recent years have recovered an increasing number of extended magazines and “auto sears,” small devices known on the street as “switches” that allow semiautomatic handguns to fire automatically.

merlin_105542133.jpg

A Chicago police officer examines a Glock handgun found May 4 in the 8200 block of South Halsted Street where a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded. According to police records, the gun was equipped with an automatic switch and extended magazine. No one has been charged in that shooting.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At the same time, the number of machine gun prosecutions and mass shootings have risen. It’s unclear, though, whether a switch-equipped handgun was used in Monday’s mass shooting.

Related

Sources said rifle rounds were recovered at the scene and that an automatic weapon appeared to be among multiple guns used in the shootout. But Johnson and police spokesman Don Terry cited the ongoing investigation in declining to comment on the specific firepower.

Switches are banned federally, along with bump stocks that similarly turn semiautomatic rifles into automatic weapons. Switches and bump stocks are considered machine guns under federal law — even when they aren’t attached to a firearm.

Efforts to outlaw so-called assault weapons have long been the subject of fierce partisan rancor, serving as a lasting flashpoint in the debate over gun control. A 10-year federal prohibition ended in 2004 and President Joe Biden has claimed it “brought down” mass shootings in calling for a renewed ban.

Though some local and state officials have pushed for a statewide assault weapons ban, previous proposals have been unsuccessful. New bills focused on banning those types of guns that were filed in both chambers are likely to be addressed after the election.

Contributing: Frank Main

Next Up In Politics
Lightfoot’s $16.4B budget clears one hurdle, but hits snag over reduced fines
Unsealed divorce filings reveal more allegations of domestic violence and verbal abuse by state Sen. Hastings
Hope wafting in from Brazil
Michael Madigan’s lawyer says ‘not guilty’ for client, who skips arraignment
After election loss, silence from Brazil’s brash president
Chicago voters needing language help at polls will have less of it on Election Day
The Latest
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.
White Sox
Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo joining White Sox staff as bench coach
Pitching coach Ethan Katz expected to return
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Bears traded for Steelers receiver Chase Claypool on Tuesday.
Bears
By trading for Chase Claypool, the Bears are investing in Justin Fields
Eight months to the day after general manager Ryan Poles first detailed an in-house Bears study that determined second-year quarterbacks improved most when given a “dependability piece” at pass-catcher, he finally brought in high-quality help for Justin Fields.
By Patrick Finley
 
1421988922__1_.JPG
Cubs
Ian Happ wins Gold Glove, joins exclusive club of Cubs outfielders
Happ led NL left fielders with 13 defensive runs saved this season, according to FanGraphs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
NFL
Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid gets three years in prison
Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
By Margaret Stafford | AP
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
Lightfoot’s $16.4B budget clears one hurdle, but hits snag over reduced fines
The Finance Committee approved the property tax levy, but must reconvene Wednesday to reconsider the revenue ordinance. As proposed, it would cut some vehicular fines in half to comply with a court decision, but if Ald. Brendan Reilly has his way, those fines will remain at $500.
By Fran Spielman
 