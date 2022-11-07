City Council poised to approve Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget

A divided City Council on Monday is poised to hand Mayor Lori Lightfoot the $16.4 billion 2023 budget that will serve as her re-election platform amid complaints that it shortchanges public safety, climate change and her own progressive promises.

Lightfoot cut in half a property tax increase tied to the rate of inflation, then eliminated that $42.7 million increase altogether in hope that it would pave the way for the easiest budget vote of a four-year term marred by the pandemic and civil unrest.

It may or may not turn out that way.

If the roll call is closer than last year’s 35-15 cakewalk, it’ll have at least something to do with the proximity to the mayoral election and the fact that three veteran alderpersons — Sophia King (4th), Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Ray Lopez (15th) — are giving up their seats to run for mayor. They may soon be joined by retiring Ald. Tom Tunney (44th). Progressive alderpersons who helped the mayor pass last year’s budget after she beefed up social programs are now lining up behind mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson while Hispanic alderpersons are preparing to support U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill).

But opposition to the mayor’s budget goes deeper than mayoral politics.

Downtown Alderpersons Brian Hopkins (2nd) and Brendan Reilly (42nd) and Far Southwest Side Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) firmly believe that with violent crime foremost on voters’ minds, Lightfoot’s budget does not do nearly enough to hire new police officers and stop the mass exodus of veteran officers — 949 retirements through Sept. 30 this year.

In the run-up to the budget vote, Lightfoot went on the offensive against all three alderpersons. She accused them of attempting to have it both ways — supporting law enforcement and the crackdown against violent crime but opposing a budget that includes “a lot of additional supports to strengthen the effectiveness” of law enforcement.

“Hiring more police officers. Hiring more detectives. Making sure that they’ve got the best quality training possible. Making sure that they’ve got the technology that’s necessary. There’s a lot of things in this budget. And, of course, shoring up their pensions,” Lightfoot said last week.

“There’s a lot of good things in this budget that need to be supported. And frankly, people of good will need to stand up and say to these aldermen, ‘You can’t play it both ways. You can’t say I’m pro-law enforcement. I’m pro-public safety and not support the budget and the revenues.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall Monday morning. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Six months ago, O’Shea proposed hiring and retention incentives — including signing bonuses, down-payment and mortgage loan assistance — to stop the bleeding. The ordinance has gone nowhere.

CPD now has 11,623 sworn officers, down from 13,353 shortly before Lightfoot took office. To date, 693 officers have begun their six months of training — nowhere near enough to keep pace with attrition.

The $64 million increase that Lightfoot has proposed for the Chicago Police Department—for a total budget of $1.94 billion — includes 35 civilian jobs, but no increase in rank-and-file officers. The 35 civilians will be assigned to the Office of Constitutional Policing charged with consent decree compliance and administering the training needed to get out from under federal court oversight.

“I don’t think we’re doing enough to try to hire more police officers. I don’t think we’re doing enough to try to retain the police officers that we have because twice as many are walking out the door as we are hiring,” O’Shea told the Sun-Times.

King has accused Lightfoot of spending just $5 million of the $85 million in violence prevention funds in her 2022 budget.

“It’s unacceptable and unbelievable. … The money is there and the current mayor has completely failed to deliver it. She has put public relations ahead of public safety,” King said in a recent statement.

A rendering of the “neighborhood” of training structures and mock buildings that will be part of a new academy for Chicago police officers and firefighters in West Garfield Park. Public Buildings Commission

Climate debate heating up

Policing was not the only beef about the mayor’s budget. So was Lightfoot’s failure to honor her four-year-old campaign promise to resurrect the Department of Environment disbanded by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Lightfoot has inched closer to honoring that promise by beefing up her proposed Office of Climate and Environmental Equity — from six employees to 10 — and take those staffers out of the mayor’s office and put them under a director confirmed by the City Council.

The annual budget for the new office would rise from $778,929 to $1.04 million.

That’s not enough to satisfy progressive alderpersons demanding more urgent action to combat climate change.

North Side Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has noted her ward has lost “one-to-two feet of land with every winter storm from lakefront erosion and high water levels” in Lake Michigan. And that’s just one of the weather-related events now “out of our control,” she said.

“We had our first tornado in August of 2020. We had these early heat waves and lost three residents during the early heat wave because we weren’t prepared. Where’s the guidance on that? And then, we had the citywide flood on Sept. 11. Almost every street in my ward was impacted by this,” she said.

Budget Director Susie Park has maintained a “lot of work” must be done to “build out a robust” Department of Environment and pull together regulatory authority dispersed to other departments in 2011.

“What you see before you is that first step. We’ve added additional positions from what we originally started with. We are commissioning a study to really look at where all of those roles went. What do we pull back in? And hopefully in 2024, we will come back with a robust department,” Park said.

Thousands march from Grant Park to Federal Plaza in Chicago as part of the Chicago Youth Climate Strike on Sept. 20, 2019. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) has branded Park’s explanation “insulting,” ”disingenuous” and “disrespectful to the people who voted for change.”

To drive home the point, Ramirez-Rosa read aloud mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot’s Jan. 10, 2019 tweet: “We’ve got to bring back the Department of Environment to combat climate change and ensure that Chicagoans have clean air to breathe and safe water to drink, no matter their race, economic status or zip code.”

“We’ve had four years to get the Department of Environment done. This was a central piece of a policy platform promised to the people of Chicago. People who wanted to undo the harm caused by eight years of Rahm Emanuel,” Ramirez-Rosa.

“After four years — the fourth budget this mayor will now propose and pass — we have failed. And the 10 positions in this office — that’s less than the 15 in the mayor’s press office.”

In an op-ed published in Monday’s Sun-Times, Ramirez-Rosa and four Council colleagues took Lightfoot to task for failing to honor her campaign promises to reopen shuttered mental health clinics and raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales to create a dedicated source of funding to reduce homelessness and ease the affordable housing crisis.

Spending boosted by federal funds

With $152.4 million in federal coronavirus relief set aside to replace revenue lost to the pandemic, the mayor’s budget continues an unprecedented two-year spending spree, with, among other things:

• $242 million to “pre-pay” future pension obligations instead of making, what the mayor has called the “minimum monthly payment” on Chicago’s “pension credit card” while paying “compounded interest.”

Civic Federation President Laurence Msall has applauded Lightfoot for taking extrarordinary action to prevent four cash-strapped city employee pension funds, three of them hovering near bankruptcy, from having to “sell assets in a down market” to meet obligations. But, Msall has argued that it shouldn’t let Springfield off the hook.

• A three-fold increase — to $30 million — in annual spending for the Chicago Police CTA Detail Fund in response to a wave of violent crimes on CTA buses and trains.

• $200 million to prevent homelessness, $155 million for affordable housing and $3 million to launch a “Tiny Homes initiative.”

• $5 million to support immigrants brought to Chicago from Texas and other border states and $3 million for “reproductive services” tied to the influx of women descending on Chicago seeking abortions outlawed in their homes states.

• $10 million to improve technology infrastructure.

• More fine and fee reforms, this time helping businesses and individuals saddled with administrative hearing debt.

• Pay raises of 20.5% — $161,016 — for the city clerk and treasurer, followed by annual increases capped at 5% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less.

Lightfoot has also proposed a similar annual increase with an identical 5% cap in the mayor’s pay that would raise the annual salary by $10,810 to $227,020. That increase would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

Workers from the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation clear out a homeless encampment near South Desplaines Street and West Roosevelt Road in February 2020. The 2023 city budget includes $200 million in spending to prevent homelessness. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One-time revenue boosts some spending

Despite the embarrassment of riches, there are warning signs for Lightfoot or her successor and a newly-elected City Council that will look dramatically different than this one. So far, 15 alderpersons have left or are not seeking re-election.

The budget includes a $395 million tax-increment-financing surplus, the largest in Chicago history and $124 million larger than last year’s TIF surplus. That one-time revenue includes $218.4 million for Chicago Public Schools and $98.3 million for the city’s corporate fund.

Lightfoot is also carrying over $220 million from this year’s budget surplus — compared to just $50 million a year ago — and counting it as revenue in 2023. That could spell trouble for whoever wins the mayoral election.

The City Council is also poised to sign off on:

• $1.85 billion in general obligation bonds to bankroll two more years of Lightfoot’s massive capital plan.

• A $336 million “Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation” loan from the federal government to replace lead service lines.

• Extending $250 million in existing authority to finance capital improvement projects and Midway Airport.

• A new line of credit as a mode of interim financing” and a $50 million line of credit to cover “unanticipated capital needs” at the new car rental facility at O’Hare Airport.

Monday’s earlier-than-expected budget vote clears the decks for the mayor to focus on her re-election bid after celebrating — as she has done three times before after budget victories — with steak, a Scotch and a cigar.

The City Council will now turn its attention to her plan to create a new transit tax increment financing to bankroll $950 million of the $3.6 billion cost of extending the CTA’s Red Line from 95th Street to 130th.

That will start Thursday, when embattled CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. appears before a City Council Transportation Committee whose invitations he has ignored for months.

Lightfoot is pushing for a final City Council vote on her financing plan by Dec. 31 to meet the requirement for federal matching funds.



