The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

City offers free legal representation to low-income Chicago renters at risk of eviction

The Chicago Department of Housing on Monday chose two nonprofit groups to provide the legal help to tenants.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
   
SHARE City offers free legal representation to low-income Chicago renters at risk of eviction
A “For Rent” sign.

As moratoriums on evictions expire, City Hall is taking steps to make sure vulnerable tenants are able to protect their rights.

Sun-Times file

Across the nation, 90% of landlords involved in eviction lawsuits have legal representation. On the tenant side, it’s 10%. No wonder landlords have a better chance of winning.

Now that eviction moratoriums have expired, City Hall is taking steps to level the playing field.

The Chicago Department of Housing on Monday chose two nonprofits to provide free legal help to low-income tenants “at risk of or subject to eviction or lock-out” in Chicago.

Lawyers Committee for Better Housing will to work alongside its partner agencies, Legal Aid Chicago and the Coordinated Advice and Referral Program for Legal Services. The second group will be led by Beyond Legal Aid.

Both groups will operate under one-year contracts renewable for two additional years, based on performance. The three-year pilot program will be bankrolled by $8 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 funds earmarked for “housing stabilization.”

“This project will allow us and our partners to expand our free legal and supportive services that help stabilize tenants with limited incomes who might otherwise become homeless,” Mark Swartz, executive director of Lawyers Committee for Better Housing, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“With this investment, Chicago moves closer to joining New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland and other major cities and states that have adopted a Right to Counsel in eviction court.”

To qualify for legal assistance, Chicagoans must:

• Be a tenant in a property intended for residential use.

• Have an income at or below 80% of the area median income. based on household size.

• Be part of a household in which someone has “experienced a reduction of household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship during or due directly or indirectly” to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Be a part of a household in which someone “can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.”

None of those criteria will be difficult to meet, at least in Chicago neighborhoods dominated by renters, including essential workers hard-hit by the pandemic. They were protected by eviction moratoriums that were extended repeatedly, but have now expired.

Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara called the program a natural extension of her department’s efforts to “expand housing access and choice for all residents regardless of income or zip code.”

“We are working to ensure that those vulnerable to eviction have the legal representation they need to help them remain in their homes,” Novara was quoted as saying.

Throughout the pandemic, the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing and Beyond Legal Aid have helped Chicago renters “stay safely housed,” the commissioner said.

“I am excited that we can continue this invaluable partnership to protect Chicago tenants from unnecessary eviction,” Novara was quoted as saying.

Next Up In Politics
General Iron eyes return to Lincoln Park
City to help pay for home security cameras, which CPD hopes to add to its network
Lillie Petty, union organizer who ‘changed the face of labor in Chicago and nationally,’ dead at 76
James R. ‘Jim’ Reilly, former McPier, RTA and Chicago convention chief, dead at 77
Owner of neglected Avalon Regal finds the show must go on
GOP Gov. Sununu calls Trump ‘crazy’ and more at Gridiron Dinner
The Latest
CV_POLLUTE_033120_04.jpg
Environment
General Iron eyes return to Lincoln Park
Owner Reserve Management applied for permits to reopen the North Side scrap yard after a planned move to the Southeast Side was rejected by the city, but Ald. Hopkins says “under no circumstances.”
By Brett Chase
 
Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson know the White Sox will have to soldier through the team’s latest rash of injuries.
White Sox
White Sox, familiar with adversity, now take on the pitching variety
“It definitely hurts. It’s definitely a blow for the team,” pitcher Lucas Giolito said of the injury to Lance Lynn.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Brothers Luke and Joe Teri with big tom turkeys bagged during Illinois’ youth season. Provided photo
Outdoors
Brothers and toms: Darien pair bag big tom turkeys in Illinois’ youth season
Brothers Luke and Joe Teri both bagged big tom turkeys during Illinois’ youth season and lead off Turkey of the Week this spring.
By Dale Bowman
 
Cubs lefty Justin Steele is scheduled to start Friday against the Brewers.
Cubs
Cubs set top of rotation: Justin Steele to pitch Game 2, Marcus Stroman Game 3
Manager David Ross announced the first three starters for the Cubs’ opening series against the Brewers.
By Maddie Lee
 
Coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls still have several potential playoff scenarios to plan for.
Bulls
First-round still cloudy for the Bulls, but here are likely scenarios
Top-seeded Miami would still be a possibility, but isn’t very realistic. Milwaukee, Boston and Philadelphia are, and here’s how the Bulls stacked up against each, as well as how they could win the series.
By Joe Cowley
 